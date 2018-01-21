21 Jan 2018

HeRAMS Syria - December 2017 | Snapshot for Public Hospitals

1. COMPLETENESS OF REPORTING

The completeness of reporting of public hospitals across Syria remained 100%, where all 98 Ministry of Health (MoH) hospitals and 13 Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) hospitals continued to report to HeRAMS in December 2017.

2. FUNCTIONALITY STATUS

Functionality of the public hospitals has been assessed at three levels: fully functioning, partially functioning, or not functioning. By the end of December 2017, and out of the 111 assessed public hospitals [MoH & MoHE], 49% (54) were reported fully functioning, 25% (28) hospitals were reported partially functioning (i.e., shortage of staff, equipment, medicines or damage of the building in some cases), while 26% (29) were reported non-functioning [Figure 1]. Distribution of public hospitals by functionality status is presented in Map 1, which also potrays the HTR areas.

