Hepldesk Report: K4D - Agriculture in Syria

Question

What is the current situation with regard to agricultural development in Syria?

1. Overview

Although the agricultural area of the Syrian Arab Republic is spread over large areas of the country, the agricultural sector is facing many difficulties in light of deteriorating security conditions and the high cost of farming. Key findings are as follows:

The country's diverse crops reflect its environmental and geographical areas, and include wheat, barley, legumes, olives, grapes, cherries, and citrus fruits.

Crops are susceptible for several seasons to severe ecological stresses, however, such as frost during initial growth stages, or to rainfall retention and high temperatures during the maturity stage.

Although the country is still plagued by frequent droughts, results for 2017 show an improvement in vegetation conditions in the northern crop-growing areas of Aleppo, Idleb,

Hama and Al-Hassakeh.

However, “severe” moisture stress, affecting 55 to 85 per cent of crops, has been observed in cropland areas across the southern part of Idleb and in some parts of central and northern Aleppo (FAO GIEWS, 2017a).

Water and its sources are an essential factor in the development of the agricultural sector, as well as for livestock rearing. Due to the scarcity of resources and the low natural productivity of inland fishery, the fishery and aquaculture sector plays a minor role in Syrian economy.

Since the crisis, many irrigation canals have been destroyed. Groundwater use in Syria is heavily overexploited, yet water resources receive less attention than the effects of food and income security.

Limited study results show that water issues rank highly in many sub-districts in Idleb and Rural Damascus governorates: because of the high cost of other irrigation methods, 45 per cent of agricultural sub-districts assessed by the non-government, non-profit organisation Assistance Coordination Unit (ACU) depend on rainwater for land irrigation (ACU, 2017: 34).

Before the outbreak of the crisis in 2011, the sector was a source of livelihood opportunities for half of the population (FAO, 2016: 1). Today, non-IDP (internally displaced people) households still living in rural areas continue to depend on agriculture as their main livelihood, with around 80 per cent involved in annual crop production (FAO, 2017: 4).

Approximately 40 per cent of IDPs interviewed in the recent ‘Counting the Cost’ national survey have stopped crop production entirely due to high prices of inputs and insecurity (FAO, 2017: 6). To decrease reliance on low-quality and expensive smuggled vegetables, approximately a third of all residents in Rural Damascus survive by growing crops on rooftops after buying seeds from other areas, despite the high prices (Syria Untold, 2015).

Crop production is impacted by high labour costs, shortages of workers, crop destruction and fragmented markets, with disrupted supply chains and severe damage to grain silos and flour mills.

Data from FAO and WFP reveal that the area planted with cereals in the 2015-16 cropping season was the smallest to date.

Bread is the staple of the Syrian diet, and the Al-Hassakeh governorate in the north-east is still considered to be the reservoir of wheat production in the country. However, currently there is a conflict here called the “wheat battle,” which is just as important as the ongoing war between conflicting parties in the region.

More than half of Syria’s public bakeries have been damaged since the start of the crisis, increasing bread prices by up to 1000 per cent in the hardest hit areas (WFP, 2016).

Today, Syria has turned from a country having strategic self-sufficiency in wheat, to an importer.

Livestock rearing has also decreased: herders lack animal feed, and veterinary services have been significantly reduced. As a result, many livestock are unvaccinated and so risk spreading diseases into neighbouring countries.

Food production has dropped by 40 per cent, compared to pre-conflict levels (WFP, 2016) and is at a record low.

The state system that once subsidised and provided farmers with seeds, as well as purchased their crops, has been restricted by the war.

According to 2017 DYNAMO study results, there are no agricultural pharmacies (that provide basic items needed for agriculture) within 24 assessed sub-districts, even though 19 of them are listed as agricultural sub-districts.

Despite six years of war, agriculture remains a key part of the economy, however. The sector still accounts for an estimated 26 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), and represents a “critical safety net” for the 6.7 million Syrians – including IDPs - who still remain in rural areas (FAO, 2017: 4).

Even though the crisis is not over, the conditions for investing in the recovery of the sector are present in many areas of the country. There is a possibility for establishing livestock development projects within nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of assessed sub-districts (ACU, 2017: 29).

Future Syrian agricultural research development programmes for farmers include: planning for future harvests; training with the latest technology - even for farmers who have decades of experience - in order to focus on new ideas, and introducing scientific advances and discoveries.