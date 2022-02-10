Heavy snowstorms in Syria leave families in urgent need of aid

Thousands of families in northern Syria are continuing to struggle amid freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall over the past few weeks. Over 300,000 people living in camps have been affected and are struggling to cope with the dire weather. Islamic Relief are on the ground and providing essential support to vulnerable families.

Many families are living in tents which offer little support against the harsh weather conditions. Over 10,000 tents have been damaged and destroyed, leaving women, children, and older people exposed to the bitter cold.

Since the situation has worsened, Islamic Relief have been supporting vulnerable families living in camps with tents, blankets, mattresses, and heating materials. We have also provided food packages which contain staple food items such as wheat flour, rice, lentils, sugar and salt to 7,000 affected families.

Thousands of displaced people have been uprooted many times before in Syria’s decade-long crisis and the snowstorms across camps have made their lives even more difficult. There is still an urgent need for more tents, mattresses, and food.

With the snowstorms expected to continue in the coming days, your support is needed now more than ever to provide warmth, safety and food for struggling families in Syria.