Health situation update, Al Hol camp, NES, 12 January 2022

HIGHLIGHTS FROM NOVEMBER 2021 EWARS REPORTING

237 out of 280 medical points reported during November, completeness is 84.6% with timeliness of 100%.

144,405 consultations have been reported, out of which 51,083 cases were EWARS notifiable diseases.

The top four morbidities are: Influenza-like illnesses/Suspected COVID-19 (51%), Acute diarrhea (26%), Leishmania (10.9%), and Acute Jaundice Syndrome (3.12%), among EWARS cases.

Out of 51,083 cases, 49.9% were female, and 47.7% were children under five.

SARI/Suspected COVID-19 cases significantly increased by (390%) compared to the same period of 2020.

ILI/Suspected COVID-19 cases increased by 9.6% compared to the same period of 2020.

AD cases increased by 7.3% compared to the same period of 2020, while bloody diarrhea increased by 20.5% compared to the same period of 2020.