Syria

Health situation update, Al Hol camp, NES, 12 January 2022

HIGHLIGHTS FROM NOVEMBER 2021 EWARS REPORTING

  • 237 out of 280 medical points reported during November, completeness is 84.6% with timeliness of 100%.

  • 144,405 consultations have been reported, out of which 51,083 cases were EWARS notifiable diseases.

  • The top four morbidities are: Influenza-like illnesses/Suspected COVID-19 (51%), Acute diarrhea (26%), Leishmania (10.9%), and Acute Jaundice Syndrome (3.12%), among EWARS cases.

  • Out of 51,083 cases, 49.9% were female, and 47.7% were children under five.

  • SARI/Suspected COVID-19 cases significantly increased by (390%) compared to the same period of 2020.

  • ILI/Suspected COVID-19 cases increased by 9.6% compared to the same period of 2020.

  • AD cases increased by 7.3% compared to the same period of 2020, while bloody diarrhea increased by 20.5% compared to the same period of 2020.

  • Leishmania increased by 126% compared to the same period of 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM NOVEMBER 2021 MORTALITY REPORT

  • 17 death cases were reported during November 2021.

  • The mortality rate is below the threshold for emergencies.

  • 17.65% of death cases were children U5 years old.

  • 58.82% of death cases happened in tents.

  • One reported death case was due to Covid-19; the patient died in the referral hospital (Al-Tweina Covid-19 hospital).

  • 2 reported death cases were due to Cardiac infarction, and 1 reported case was due to chronic respiratory failure, which might be linked to underlying causes.

  • Crime-derived death increased to 5 cases.

  • 1 reported SAM death case occurred in the tent.

