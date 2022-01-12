Syria
Health situation update, Al Hol camp, NES, 12 January 2022
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS FROM NOVEMBER 2021 EWARS REPORTING
237 out of 280 medical points reported during November, completeness is 84.6% with timeliness of 100%.
144,405 consultations have been reported, out of which 51,083 cases were EWARS notifiable diseases.
The top four morbidities are: Influenza-like illnesses/Suspected COVID-19 (51%), Acute diarrhea (26%), Leishmania (10.9%), and Acute Jaundice Syndrome (3.12%), among EWARS cases.
Out of 51,083 cases, 49.9% were female, and 47.7% were children under five.
SARI/Suspected COVID-19 cases significantly increased by (390%) compared to the same period of 2020.
ILI/Suspected COVID-19 cases increased by 9.6% compared to the same period of 2020.
AD cases increased by 7.3% compared to the same period of 2020, while bloody diarrhea increased by 20.5% compared to the same period of 2020.
Leishmania increased by 126% compared to the same period of 2020.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM NOVEMBER 2021 MORTALITY REPORT
17 death cases were reported during November 2021.
The mortality rate is below the threshold for emergencies.
17.65% of death cases were children U5 years old.
58.82% of death cases happened in tents.
One reported death case was due to Covid-19; the patient died in the referral hospital (Al-Tweina Covid-19 hospital).
2 reported death cases were due to Cardiac infarction, and 1 reported case was due to chronic respiratory failure, which might be linked to underlying causes.
Crime-derived death increased to 5 cases.
1 reported SAM death case occurred in the tent.