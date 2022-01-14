Health Severity Scale and PiN Methodology for Syria Humanitarian Program Cycle (HPC) 2022 (13 January 2022)

Background: This document provides an in-depth description of the Whole of Syria (WoS) Health Cluster’s approach to calculating the figures for health sector severity and health sector people in need (PiN) for HPC 2022. The health sector severity scale and PiN are grounded in evidence and provide a foundation for targeting of sectoral interventions, thereby ensuring a It is important to note that the overall humanitarian response in Syria also carries out an inter-sectoral severity and PiN exercise. Their methodology aims to capture both sector-specific inputs as well as cross-cutting contextual factors. The approach to the inter-sector severity scale and PiN falls under so-called Scenario B and differs from the health sector methodology in two main areas:

The inter-sector scale is dominated by household level indicators while the health sector severity scale concentrates on magnitude (area level) indicators. The inter-sector PiN calculation focuses on identification of People in Need (PiN) at the household level irrespective of the defined severity in a certain area while the health sector looks at the severity of a particular area in order to determine PiN.

As the approach is different, so too are the inter-sectoral PiN and severity scores. When planning its response strategy, the health sector defers to the health sector severity and PiN. Key Changes in 2021 and 2022: In 2021, the global guidance from Joint Inter-sector Analysis Framework (JIAF) and the Global Health Cluster (GHC) changed from a 6-point to a 5-point scale and therefore cut-off points were adjusted accordingly. In 2022, further global guidance has been shared to define PiN as those living in severity levels 3 and above. Accordingly, the WoS Health Sector PiN and targeting methodology have been adjusted.