Health Sector Syria Weekly Situation Report, AWD/Cholera, 4 - 11 October 2022

Distribution of AWD and cholera cases by governorate (as per MoH and EWARS focal points in NES), as of 6 October 2022

• A total of 4,899 AWD cases, including 39 associated death cases (CFR=0.8) by MoH and EWARS sites in NES.

• Out of 4,899 acute watery diarrhea cases (AWD), a total of 691 cases were positive by RDTs, and 31 - positive by culture tests in Aleppo (25), Damascus, Hama (2), and Homs (1).

• AWD cases are reported in 13 governorates, while the RDT cholera positive cases were confirmed in 11 governorates.

• The data received are mostly from the CTC (hospitals) as per current MOH strategy; hence mild and moderate cases are not captured in full (next step - to extend the cholera treatment services at PHC district level)

• 54 AWD cases detected in 10 NES IDP camps (including 2 RDT positive by RDT in Serykanie camp in Hassakeh).

• Distribution of cases by gender: 52.77% of cases were female, and 47.23 % were male.

• The results of 205 water samples and environment samples (drinking water: 168, sewage: 21, raw vegetables 12):

o Aleppo: 1 positive sample - sewage network, 2 positive samples - ice factor, and 1 positive - water station in industrial city.

o Deir-ez-Zor: 3 positive samples - drinking water (tanks and network).

o Ar-Raqqa: 3 positive samples (1 - a tank, 1 - the Euphrates River, 1 - household).

o Damascus: 1 positive sample - sewage water.