Health Sector Syria Weekly Situation Report, AWD/Cholera, 12-18 October 2022

Distribution of AWD and cholera cases by governorate (as per MoH and EWARS focal points in NES), as of 15 October 2022

Since the reporting of the first case of cholera on 25 August 2022, and as of 15 October 2022, a total of 5,856 acute watery diarrhea cases, including 43 associated death cases (CFR=0.7) were reported in Syria by MoH and the EWARS sites in NES.

Out of 5,856 AWD cases (AWD) a total of (947) cases were positive by RDTs, and (43) were positive by culture tests (26) in Aleppo, (6) in Deir-ez-Zoir, (5) in Damascus, (2) in Hama, (1) in Homs and (1) in Damascus.

In week 41, number of reported AWD was (576) decrease by 27% compared with cases reported in the previous week. Despite of this decline in weekly cases, the delay in reporting and data entry should be considered when interpretating this decline. Most of cases reported in GoS areas were patients admitted to hospitals with moderate and severe dehydration, while reporting of mild and some moderate cases is still limited to few numbers of health centers. In NES reporting of cases is from private clinics, pharmacies, and medical points.

AWD cases are reported in 14 governorates (some cases reported from hospitals in governorates that receive AWD case but rather registered to their Governorate of origin rather the onset of Diarrhea). The MoH reported AWD cases from only 12 governorates while RDT cholera positive cases were confirmed in 11 of them.

The data received are mostly from the CTC (hospitals) as per current MoH strategy; hence mild and moderate cases are not captured in full (WHO and MOH are working on it, to extend the cholera treatment services at PHC district level)

As of 15 October, 65 cases of AWD detected in 10 IDP camps and settlement in which 2 cases were positive by RDT in Serykanie camp in Hassakeh governorate.

Distribution of cases by age groups: ranges from 1 to 93 years (median 38), 36% of cases were children under 15 years (n=1653). The predominant age group is 24-50 (32% of the total number of AWD cases; n=1,463).

Distribution of cases by gender: 53% of cases were female, and 47% were male.