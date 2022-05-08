Syria
Health sector Syria hub update for southern Syria (Dara’a, Quneitra, Sweida), 5 May 2022
Health sector organizations active in Dar’a, Quneitra, Sweida:
- 4W reporting organizations include 8 organizations such as WHO, UNRWA, UNICEF, UNHCR, UNFPA, UNDP, SARC, IMC
- 4W implementing organizations include 11 organizations such as Al Bir Charity, Ghiras, GOPA, IMC, Nour Foundation, Syria Pulse, SARC, SFPA, SSSD, Circassian Charity Association, UNDP, UNRWA.
Health sector objective is to recover the largely disrupted public health services system, including the areas of displacement of population.
Health sector response priorities defined as following:
- Revitalization of public health facilities.
- Provide outreach services through temporary deployment of medical mobile teams and clinics.
- Increase immunization coverage through fixed and outreach teams
- Supporting the diagnostic and treatment services by provision of medicines, consumables and medical equipment needed for PHC and secondary health care services at health facility or mobile team/clinic.
- Detect, identify and respond to communicable disease outbreaks.
- Increase NCD/PHC primary healthcare coverage and quality
- Increase mental health and psychosocial support services
- Provide integrated reproductive health (RH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services
- Strengthening the capacity of public health staff.
- Strengthen and improve the emergency referral system to access secondary and tertiary health care services in public health facilities as well as to strengthen the level of preparedness and response for and management of trauma and other types of patients.
Current health sector gaps and challenges
- Overall coordination platform is under Damascus AHCT (including Damascus city, Rural Damascus, Sweida, Dara’a and Quneitra). There has not been a dedicated “area-based” contingency and operational planning for southern Syria.
- Remaining limited coverage by health sector partners (the least served or neglected area).
- Reported lack of health human resources across Dara’a and Quneitra. In 2010 DoH Dara’a consisted of 6,500 workers while now it is 1,850. Low salaries of DoH staff, including incentives covering operational and accommodation costs. Currently the number of physicians is 54 while 300 are required. 10% of required lab technicians, 7% of anesthesiology technicians are available. The HR decrease continues due to exodus of health workers, a number of workers reaching the retirement age, and the failure to conclude new contracts with new staff. Absence or deficiency of some specific medical specialties (emergency medicine, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, intensive care, anesthesia and resuscitation).
- Non-functionality of a large number of PHC centers; 5 out 6 hospitals are partially damaged. Most health centers provide vaccination and reproductive health services only due to the lack of medical personnel and the lack of necessary resources.
- The increasing price of medicines in pharmacies, and the disruption of supply chain, sub-standard quality of medicines.
- Severe shortage of medicines and supplies in hospitals (even emergency medicines)
- Frequent interruptions of hemodialysis supplies (solutions and sessions) from time to time, lack of numbers of dialysis devices compared to the number of patients, and some of the existing devices are very old (the end of their lifespan)
- Lack of electricity in the area in general. Electricity is available only for 12 hours for the General Authority of the Daraa National Hospital, 13 hours for Izra hospital, 6 hours for Busra hospital, 3.5 hours for Tafas hospital. No electricity is with Nawa and Jasem hospitals. Hospitals depend on generators and solar energy systems that provide the minimum power requirement. Support DoH health centers with electricity generators.
- Major needs in social service delivery remain across (especially Quneitra).
- Lack of services targeting people with disability.
- Lack of services for people in need of mental health and psychosocial support.
- Absence of nutrition stabilization center in Izraa as many SAM cases do not reach Daraa hospital.
- Need to expand the nutrition surveillance, IMCI, neonatal resuscitation programs to 10 new centers.
- Absence of vehicles and ambulances for DoH. There are 19 ambulances in the Health Directorate, 4 mobile clinics, and many service vehicles, and there is a shortage of drivers needed to operate the vehicles.
- Quneitra health directorate re-activated 8 health centers but operational at a minimum capacity (2-3 staff, part time GP 2-3 days a week). All the centers operate at minimum capacity, with average number of health staff 2-3, one general practitioner (part time for 2 or 3 days in a week).
- The rapid response teams at a district level are not activated. Disease alerts usually get investigated and responded by DoH central rapid response team.
- Sustain on health services by mobile teams of NGOs and target remote villages where no public or private health providers exist.