Syria

Health Sector Syria - Health Sector Bulletin - November 2020

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

  • As of 30 November 2020, the Ministry of Health reported COVID-19 cases in Syria have reached 7,887 including 417 deaths and 3,560 recoveries*.
    The first confirmed case was declared on 22 March and first death on 29 March.

  • WHO dispatched 102.72 tons of medical, WASH & lab supplies, kits, equipment, artificial limbs, etc.
    The number of treatment courses are 3.3 million.

  • The health sector partners procured and distributed 14.9 million COVID supplies while about 13.7 million are in the pipeline. The COVID supplies include PPEs, diagnostics, biomedical equipment, etc.

  • IDPs’ departure from Al Hol to A-Raqqa, has taken place during November. The number of IDPs who have left the camp is 120 families /515 individuals.

  • UNFPA provided to Education Directorate in AlHasakah governorate more than 19,000 personal hygiene kits for distribution in schools as part of the measures taken to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Content