Health Sector Syria - Health Sector Bulletin - November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 30 November 2020, the Ministry of Health reported COVID-19 cases in Syria have reached 7,887 including 417 deaths and 3,560 recoveries*.

The first confirmed case was declared on 22 March and first death on 29 March.

WHO dispatched 102.72 tons of medical, WASH & lab supplies, kits, equipment, artificial limbs, etc.

The number of treatment courses are 3.3 million.

The health sector partners procured and distributed 14.9 million COVID supplies while about 13.7 million are in the pipeline. The COVID supplies include PPEs, diagnostics, biomedical equipment, etc.

IDPs’ departure from Al Hol to A-Raqqa, has taken place during November. The number of IDPs who have left the camp is 120 families /515 individuals.