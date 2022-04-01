Health Sector Syria - Health Sector Bulletin - March 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Statement by the Secretary-General - on Syria | United Nations Secretary-General

WHO launched the Global Health Emergency Appeal for 2022. The appeal for US$2.7 billion represents financial requirements for WHO in 2022 to cover all 6 Regions (Syria included), and country-level emergency response operations, including for COVID-19. Syria is featured on page 123. Please access the report here. Appeal video is here.

On March 29, 2022, at 3.45 pm, at Mahjeh town in the countryside of Dar’a, a local doctor working in Al Yasmeen Community Medical Center (private clinic) was killed as a result of direct car explosion. A flash update was issued.

On 28 March 2022 (21.30 local time), a gunfire exchange has taken place in Phase 4 and Phase 5 of Al-Hol camp followed by explosions. The security campaign that was initiated by SDF security forces on 16 March was extended till 31 March. Immediately after the incident, a lockdown has been imposed in Al-Hol camp. The number of injured and death cases were being clarified. As informed by OCHA, humanitarian activities – including life-saving activities – were suspended except for bread distribution as communicated by the Camp Administration.

WHO Syria and Regional Office launched an infographic on the 11th anniversary of the crisis. More information on WHO’s support to people in Syria is reflected in http://www.emro.who.int/media/news/crisis-in-syria-11-years-onhealth-needs-still-urgent.html.

The complete Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2022-23 will be published in the near future, following consultations with the Government of Syria. In the meantime, Planned Response Summary (PRS) has been prepared for circulation ahead of the upcoming Senior Officials Meeting on Syria (on 1 April). The Planned Response Summary outlines the strategic and operational approaches to be taken by humanitarian partners across Syria in addressing needs, as highlighted in the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for Syria (published in February 2022). The plan covers two years and seeks $4.4bn during 2022, to provide life-saving assistance to 11.8 million Syrians, from among the 14.6 million people in need. An overview of ‘Critical Humanitarian Funding Gaps’, as a complement to the Planned Response Summary, was prepared. This product describes some of the key components of the response, for which funding simply cannot wait – presented in both quantitative and qualitative form. It highlights critical gaps that need to be funded immediately, to allow the response to be sustained from now to August 2022.