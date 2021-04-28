Health Sector Syria - Health Sector Bulletin - March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 31 March 2021, the Ministry of Health COVID-19 reported cases in Syria have reached 18 909 including 1 265 deaths and 12 852 recoveries1 . The first confirmed case was declared on 22 March 2020 and the first death on 29 March 2020.

The “Polio Campaign” was conducted from 7-11 March targeting 2.8 million children under five years of age.

The Syrian Arab Republic is allocated 912 000 doses of the AstraZeneca AZD1222 vaccine through COVAX facility.

The health sector conducted a consultative meeting with health partners to discuss result of cluster coordination performance monitoring survey on 16 March and developed “Plan of action” to strengthen coordination functions.