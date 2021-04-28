Syria

Health Sector Syria - Health Sector Bulletin - March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

  • As of 31 March 2021, the Ministry of Health COVID-19 reported cases in Syria have reached 18 909 including 1 265 deaths and 12 852 recoveries1 . The first confirmed case was declared on 22 March 2020 and the first death on 29 March 2020.

  • The “Polio Campaign” was conducted from 7-11 March targeting 2.8 million children under five years of age.

  • The Syrian Arab Republic is allocated 912 000 doses of the AstraZeneca AZD1222 vaccine through COVAX facility.

  • The health sector conducted a consultative meeting with health partners to discuss result of cluster coordination performance monitoring survey on 16 March and developed “Plan of action” to strengthen coordination functions.

  • WHO dispatched 207 tons of health supplies (medicines, medical and WASH supplies equipment) to MOH, MOHE, MOE, NGOs etc.

