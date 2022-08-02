Syria

Health Sector Syria - Health Sector Bulletin - July 2022

Situation Report
SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • Presidential decrees were issued for transferring and appointing new Governors in Damascus, Rural Damascus, Hama, Tartous, Quneitra, Homs, As-Sweida and Al-Hassakeh.
  • Security Council extends cross-border mechanism for six months.
  • Tensions continue in north, east and west rural Aleppo.
  • Notable escalation in Northwest Syria.
  • Tensions continue to be reported in Northeast Syria.
  • Announcement of state of emergency in NES.
  • Reduced water flow in the Euphrates.
  • Shortage of fuel reportedly persists across Syria.

