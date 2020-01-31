Health Sector Syria - Health Sector Bulletin - January 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 277 Health Facilities are supported by Health Sector Partners in 14 governorates.

WHO dispatched 82.5 tons of medical & lab supplies, printing material, vehicles & generators - covering 9 governorates The shipments are sufficient to provide more than total number of treatments is 650,223 and 1,295 trauma cases

As a part of the contingency response plan for the evolving situation in NWS, five WHO supported implementing partners deployed 11 medical teams to provide integrated health care services The teams are covering more than 40 villages in the south and north rural Aleppo governorates.

WHO supported Ministry of Health on preparedness and response activities for 2019-nCoV outbreak. WHO provides technical support to strengthen surveillance, laboratory capacity, entry screening, Infection Prevention and Control as well as risk communication.

Security Council renewed resolution 2165 (2014), for a period of six months, that is, until 10 July 2020, excluding the border crossings of Al-Ramtha and of Al Yarubiyah.

UNICEF reached 2308 household in Al Hol Camp with information on health, nutrition and WASH while UNHCR assisted more than 2300 IDPs and around 4000 refugees.

Situation update

The security situation remains unstable and volatile, with the main hot spots in Al-Hasakah, Ar-Raqqah, Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib governorates. Hundreds of thousands of people in northeast and northwest Syria are at risk amid ongoing violence. The civilians continue to pay a very high price.

The Eastern region is still subject to several escalations across the three governorates. Ras A-Ain Axis witnessed escalation between the Turkish forces/SNA and the SAA/ Russian forces. Where, intense Turkish/SNA artillery shelling targeted SAA positions in the vicinities of Abu Rasin and Tal Tamer towns, the shelling expanded to several villages such as Tal Tawel, Tal Ward, Khrbat Al-Sha'ir and Umm Al-Kef. Reportedly, the attack resulted in several casualties among SAA, moreover, a large IDPs movements were noticed in the targeted area such as Abu Rasin town, Kasra and Daher Al Arab villages.

As of 29 January and since 1 December 2019, nearly 390,000 people have fled from their homes, mainly from southern Idleb and western Aleppo governorates, mostly escaping hostilities by moving to urban centers and IDP camps in northwest Idleb. Most of the people displaced in northwest Syria since 15 January have been displaced multiple times before, with each new displacement introducing new risks and intensifying existing vulnerabilities. The population of Al Hol is 66,101 people (18,208 HHs); comprising of 46 per cent Iraqis (30,724), 39 per cent Syrians (25,780) and 15 per cent third country nationals (TCNs) (9,597).

The access to primary health care services in Al Hol Camp has improved with 15 static medical points, eight medical mobile teams and three field hospitals functioning. Specialist services are also available through three delivery clinics, two HIV and TB clinics, and two static and two mobile teams for vaccinations and leishmaniosis. Five health actors are supporting Areesha Camp, while six health actors with seven health facilities are active in Al-Mahmoudli camp.

The total number of people who left Rukban transiting through Homs shelters remains at 19,054 people. People have been temporarily accommodated in five collective shelters in Homs (Mahmoud Othman in Al-Qusour, Baraa Ibn Malek in Deir Baalba, and Abdul Rahman Shattoor, the Teachers Institute and Art Institute in Al Bayada). As of 20 January, shelters reportedly empty. After leaving the shelters, an estimated 3,230 families are now settled in Homs Governorate of whom 801 returned to their areas of origin (532 Mahin, 204 Al-Qariatein and 65 Palmyra), and 179 families settled in Hama Governorate.

UN Inter-Agency Mission was conducted during end of January for four days to seven sites - Al Zohouryeh village, Deir Baalba neighborhood, Shamsin, Industrial Hassya , Mahin, Qaryatein and Foruglus (Malaha area) area – to assess the availability of services and gaps. The main needs are essential medicines, wheelchairs, ambulance in Qareteen city, vaccination in camps and reproductive health services in Deir Baalba neighborhood. The health partners have been advised to address the needs.