Health Sector Syria - Health Sector Bulletin - February 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The 2022 GHO (Global Humanitarian Overview) launched on 2 December 2021 requires $41.04 billion to assist 182.8 million of the 274.4 million people in need in 63 countries who face hunger, conflict, displacement, the impacts of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of people in need of assistance and protection is a significant increase from 235 million people a year ago. Donors have contributed $18.4 billion for the 2021 GHO which required $37.7 billion to assist 174 million of the 250 million most vulnerable people in 59 countries. For details and the most recent figures, please visit: https://fts.unocha.org/appeals/overview/2021

The Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for 2022 ( access through the following link) was launched. The HNO is an evidence-based account of humanitarian needs across the whole country and serves as the basis for collective response planning. This year, the HNO highlights that 14.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, an increase of 1.2 million from 2021. The analysis presented is based on primary source information, gathered from multiple sectoral and multi-sector assessments, involving tens of thousands of households and keyinformant interviews countrywide.

Repeated incidents and levels of violence in Al-hol camp, continued to be reported claiming the lives of both residents and healthcare workers. On 7 February 2022, various sources reported an act of violence in the camp, which resulted in the killing of children and women. As per available information, at least one child passed away, three women and three children were referred to WHO supported Al-Hikma private hospital in Hassakeh city, which serves as the main referral hospital for camps in Hassakeh governorate.