Health Sector Syria - Health Sector Bulletin - December 2019

Highlights

A total of 277 Health Facilities are supported by Health Sector Partners in 14 governorates.

In Al Hol Camp, access to primary health care services has improved with 15 static medical points, eight medical mobile teams and three field hospitals functioning. Specialist services are also available through three delivery clinics, two HIV and TB clinics, and two static and two mobile teams for vaccinations and leishmaniasis.

WHO has conducted assessment in 143 communities in 7 governorates (Aleppo, Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa, Dar'a, Deir-ez-Zor, Homs, and Idleb) to assess the health situation.

WHO delivered 147.7 tons of medical, laboratory, WASH, nutritional supplies, printing material and generators - covering 10 governorates. The shipments are sufficient to provide more than 521,834 treatment courses and treat 3,750 trauma cases.

DOH has conducted the second round of the localized campaign in rural Deir-ez-Zor for 15 days to improve routine vaccination activities. The campaign has covered 4 districts (Mayadin, Hajein, Abo-Kammal, Swaer), and vaccinated 45987 children.

8 health facilities were rehabilitated by health partners during this month in Aleppo, Dara, Rural Damascus, Deir ez Zor and Homs.

Situation update

The security situation remains unstable and volatile, with the main hot spots in Al-Hasakah, Ar-Raqqah, Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib governorates. Hundreds of thousands of people in northeast and northwest Syria are at risk amid ongoing violence. The civilians continue to pay a very high price. The Turkish army- supported offensive led to massive displacement of population toward south areas of Hasakeh, Raqqa, Ein issa and Tel Tamir.

In northeast Syria 73, 859 people remain displaced while 125, 772 people have returned to their areas of origin in Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa, and Aleppo governorates. Approximately 13 per cent of all population movements recorded represent secondary displacement / movement i.e. from host community to collective shelter and vice versa, as well as movement/relocation between camps/sites.

More than 14,000 IDPs are residing in collective shelters in Al-Hasakeh. The health services to the Collective Shelters are delivered by the nearest health facilities whereas in some shelters the health partners have delivered health services using mobile clinics or mobile teams.

These recent displacements have compounded an already dire situation in which 710,000 people were already displaced, and approximately 1.8 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Over 17,000 Syrians have entered Iraq through informal crossing points; 74 percent are women and children The population of Al Hol is 66,101 people (18,208 HHs); comprising of 46 per cent Iraqis (30,724), 39 per cent Syrians (25,780) and 15 per cent third country nationals (TCNs) (9,597). Since June 2019, 4,085 residents have departed Al Hol, including more than 2,622 Syrians and around 1,430 Third Country National (TCN) women and children. In December 2019, 907 IDPs departed for Deir-ez-Zor and in January, 315 IDPs left for Ath Thawra town in Ar-Raqqa under tribal sponsorship arrangements The access to primary health care services in Al Hol Camp has improved with 15 static medical points, eight medical mobile teams and three field hospitals functioning. Specialist services are also available through three delivery clinics, two HIV and TB clinics, and two static and two mobile teams for vaccinations and leishmaniosis.

Five health actors are supporting Areesha Camp, while six health actors with seven health facilities are active in Al-Mahmoudli camp.

The total number of people who left Rukban transiting through Homs shelters remains at 19,054 people. As of 31 December, the total number of people remaining at the shelters is only 27 (10 males, 6 females, 6 children and 5 infants):

 14 people from group No.31 are still in Mahmoud Othman shelter.

 2 people from group No.30 are still in Baraa Ibn Malek shelter.

 11 people from groups No. 28+29 are still in Abdul Rahman Shattoor shelter