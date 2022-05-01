Health Sector Syria - Health Sector Bulletin - April 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

HCT key messages for Brussels VI conference, 9-10 May (source: HCT Syria)

The humanitarian situation in Syria continues to deteriorate. Today, 14.6 million people inside the country need humanitarian assistance, an increase of 1.2 million from 2021. Most of them are women and children, who despite incredible strength and resilience are facing a bleak future and increasingly dire living conditions. The people of Syria now more than ever need continued international solidarity and support.

The rapid rise in needs is driven by a deepening economic crisis, ongoing displacement, and climatic shocks, including one of the worst droughts in recent years, as well as the impact of a decade of conflict which damaged or destroyed much of the country’s public infrastructure and services. This is further exacerbated by chronic electricity and fuel shortages that undermine the functionality of essential services, livelihoods, and delivery of assistance. There are concerns that the war in Ukraine could drive further deterioration.

Side Event on Health and the Impact of the Socio-Economic Crisis in Syria

An important Side Event on Health and the Impact of the Socio-Economic Crisis in Syria to be convened by WHO in partnership with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and the United Nations Development Programme.

This virtual side event will be hosted on Zoom.

