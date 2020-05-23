Health Sector Syria - Health Sector Bulletin - April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH SECTOR

As of 30 April 2020, the number of COVID-19 reported cases in Syria has reached 43, including three deaths*.

The first confirmed case was declared on 22 March and first death on 29 March.

The updated health sector requirement for COVID 19 Response is US$ 73 million. There will be light review of the plan and requirements after 4-6 weeks based on the evolution of COVID -19 in the country.

Syrian Humanitarian Fund Reserve Allocation of up to USD 23 million was launched to respond to new emergency needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The health sector envelope was USD 14.6 million. The Technical Review Committee met from 27-30 April and reviewed more than 20 projects submitted for COVID -19 by health partners.

Online COVID-19 Supplies Tracking System developed for the health sector.

120 mobile medical units, including medical teams are operational in all the governorates.

Syrian Arab Republic has announced 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including four associated deaths as of 22 May, 2020

Situation update

The scale, severity, and complexity of needs across Syria remain overwhelming.

The security situation in the AOO remains unstable and volatile, with the main hot spots remain in AlHasakah, Ar-Raqqah, Aleppo, Latakia, Daraa and Idlib governorates. Hundreds of thousands of people in northeast, northwest, and south Syria are vulnerable and have huge health needs.

As the Syria crisis enters its tenth year, the scale, severity and complexity of humanitarian needs remain extensive. This is the result of continued hostilities in localized areas, new and protracted displacement, spontaneous returns and the sustained erosion of communities’ resilience during more than nine years of crisis. Syria is still one of the biggest and most complex crises globally, and it is far from over. The Syrian crisis created more than five and a half million refugees and displaced a further 6 million Syrians inside their own country.

Operational response plan and Response Monitoring Matrix is finalized in coordination with OCHA and other sectors.