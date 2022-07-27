Health Sector Syria | 27 July 2022 Damascus, Syria

Some of key factors driving the increase of humanitarian needs:

Unpredictable situation in the country with increasing military hostilities and security incidents. Economic challenges (inflation, depreciation of Syrian pound, declining purchasing power):

12 million people are food-insecure and 1.9 million are at risk of falling into food insecurity (the SG report).

Since 2013, food basket price increased by 50% on average each year and reached highest ever level in April 2022 (FAO/WFP).

Increasing poverty and economically-driven displacement.

Social challenges: Early marriages, drug use (draft - Socio-Economic Impact Assessment (SEIA) 2021 - UNDP) Acute water and power shortages.

Fragmented governance - the health system faces concurrent emergencies, along with chronic capacity and resource gaps. Compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.