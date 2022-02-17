Health sector preparedness and response plan for Al-Hassakeh governorate, January 27, 2022

Current situation

On 20 January 2022, an attack on Sina’a prison in Al-Hassakeh city resulted in rapidly escalating hostilities with gunfire exchange and explosions reported from the area. Since then, residents of Ghweran and Al-Zouhur neighborhoods started to flee their houses due to evolving security situation. As of 26 January 2022, hostilities continued with civilian casualties being reported.

Movement restrictions have been imposed immediately, with a total ban on leaving/entering the city. As the conflict escalated further, it resulted in the displacement of a large number of local population. According to OCHA, around 45,000 people have been displaced from their homes. Most of the displaced people have sought safety with family and friends in nearby areas. IDPs are hosted in temporary collective shelters, of which seven are supported by humanitarian partners.

Imposition of movement restrictions made accessing the IDPs nearly impossible and their health needs remained unmet. Humanitarian actors are advocating for uninterrupted access of humanitarian convoys to Hassakeh city to deliver lifesaving medical supplies and humanitarian assistance to IDPs. Lifting movement restrictions in relation to humanitarian organizations is key to provide critical life-saving services in camps in Hassakeh, including in Al-Hol and Areesha camps. Some of the IDPs are patients suffering from trauma injuries that still require post-surgical care, disability and rehabilitation services. A majority of displaced people require continuity of care for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and renal diseases, diabetes, cancer, psychosocial and mental health, as well as maternal and child health services.