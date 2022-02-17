Syria
Health Sector Coordination Meeting: Damascus, Syria (8 February 2022)
Agenda
Attacks on Health Care (Preliminary update)
COVID-19 update
SSS (WoS Strategic Steering Group) meeting, 8-9 February
2022-2023 HRP health sector projects (Syria hub)
Continuity of care (north-west Syria)
Health sector Syria hub performance 2021
Rehabilitation of health facilities
Lessons learnt, health sector response in Al-Hassakeh governorate (end of January events)
Health sector supported capacity building events (trainings, workshops), January - March 2022
Various health sector coordination meetings (after 25 January 2022)
Presentation on Homs/Hama sub-national health sector group
Reproductive health
Updates from health sector partners
AOB