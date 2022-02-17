Syria

Health Sector Coordination Meeting: Damascus, Syria (8 February 2022)

Agenda

  • Attacks on Health Care (Preliminary update)

  • COVID-19 update

  • SSS (WoS Strategic Steering Group) meeting, 8-9 February

  • 2022-2023 HRP health sector projects (Syria hub)

  • Continuity of care (north-west Syria)

  • Health sector Syria hub performance 2021

  • Rehabilitation of health facilities

  • Lessons learnt, health sector response in Al-Hassakeh governorate (end of January events)

  • Health sector supported capacity building events (trainings, workshops), January - March 2022

  • Various health sector coordination meetings (after 25 January 2022)

  • Presentation on Homs/Hama sub-national health sector group

  • Reproductive health

  • Updates from health sector partners

  • AOB

