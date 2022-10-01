Health Sector Coordination Meeting: Damascus, Syria (27 September 2022)

Agenda
- Attacks on health care
- Incident with the sinking off boat with migrants In Tartous area
- Situation with AWD/cholera in the country, update by WHO Syria and Health Sector Syria
- Update on AWD/cholera in Aleppo governorate, update by WHO Syria (Aleppo office)
- Health sector coordination (levels of participation and contribution), criteria
- Public Health Situation Assessment Syria
-SHF allocation (recommended and non-recommended), health projects
- Update on resilience and recovery in health sector (standing agenda item)
- Update of Reproductive Health working group (standing agenda item)
- Update of MHPSS working group (standing agenda item)
- Updates from health sector partners
- AOB