Syria

Health Sector Coordination Meeting: Damascus, Syria (27 September 2022)

Agenda

  • Attacks on health care
  • Incident with the sinking off boat with migrants In Tartous area
  • Situation with AWD/cholera in the country, update by WHO Syria and Health Sector Syria
  • Update on AWD/cholera in Aleppo governorate, update by WHO Syria (Aleppo office)
  • Health sector coordination (levels of participation and contribution), criteria
  • Public Health Situation Assessment Syria
    -SHF allocation (recommended and non-recommended), health projects
  • Update on resilience and recovery in health sector (standing agenda item)
  • Update of Reproductive Health working group (standing agenda item)
  • Update of MHPSS working group (standing agenda item)
  • Updates from health sector partners
  • AOB

