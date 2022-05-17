Syria

Health Sector Coordination Meeting: Damascus, Syria (26 April 2022)

Agenda

  • Access and WHO Syria, presentation at the joint meeting of WHO Emergency Team Leads and Health Cluster Coordinators, 8-12 May, Cairo

  • Inter-Agency Humanitarian Evaluation of the Humanitarian Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic in Syria

  • Operational plan for WHO/UNICEF mission to Ras Al Ein, northeast Syria

  • Area based response system (ABRS) as part of Return and Reintegration Working Group

  • Health sector response across the south of Syria

  • Brussels VI Side Event on Health and the Impact of the Socio-economic Crisis in Syria, 6 May

  • Northeast Syria Health Sector Coordination

  • Accountability to Affected Population

  • Joint Consultation on Addressing Public Health Priorities in Syria within the Early Recovery and Resilience Framework, 8 May 2022

  • Ongoing technical missions to Syria

  • Planned national COVID-19 campaign

  • Update of Reproductive Health working group

  • Updates from health sector partners

