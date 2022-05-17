Health Sector Coordination Meeting: Damascus, Syria (26 April 2022)

Agenda
-
Access and WHO Syria, presentation at the joint meeting of WHO Emergency Team Leads and Health Cluster Coordinators, 8-12 May, Cairo
-
Inter-Agency Humanitarian Evaluation of the Humanitarian Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic in Syria
-
Operational plan for WHO/UNICEF mission to Ras Al Ein, northeast Syria
-
Area based response system (ABRS) as part of Return and Reintegration Working Group
-
Health sector response across the south of Syria
-
Brussels VI Side Event on Health and the Impact of the Socio-economic Crisis in Syria, 6 May
-
Northeast Syria Health Sector Coordination
-
Accountability to Affected Population
-
Joint Consultation on Addressing Public Health Priorities in Syria within the Early Recovery and Resilience Framework, 8 May 2022
-
Ongoing technical missions to Syria
-
Planned national COVID-19 campaign
-
Update of Reproductive Health working group
-
Updates from health sector partners