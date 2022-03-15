Syria
Health Sector Coordination Meeting: Damascus, Syria (14 March 2022)
Attachments
Agenda
- Contact list, national NGOs (by health sector coordinator)
- Selection of health sector co-lead organization
- National Pulse Survey on continuity of essential health services during the COVID-19 pandemic (by health sector coordinator)
- Coordination of XL/XB on inter-agency convoys (SOPs)
- UNHCR multi-year strategy, health (by UNHCR)
- Response and priorities in north-east Syria (by sub-national health sector coordinator)
- WHO Syria Key Operational Indicators, 2022 (by WHO)
- Mainstreaming protection in health (by health sector coordinator)
- Health sector referral pathway (by health sector coordinator)
- Quality enhancement of needs – essential medicines/equipment in public health facilities (by health sector coordinator)
- 2022-2023 HRP Health Sector Projects: Response Hub & partner type
- Reproductive Health working group
- Updates from health sector partners
- AOB