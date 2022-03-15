Syria

Health Sector Coordination Meeting: Damascus, Syria (14 March 2022)

Agenda

  • Contact list, national NGOs (by health sector coordinator)
  • Selection of health sector co-lead organization
  • National Pulse Survey on continuity of essential health services during the COVID-19 pandemic (by health sector coordinator)
  • Coordination of XL/XB on inter-agency convoys (SOPs)
  • UNHCR multi-year strategy, health (by UNHCR)
  • Response and priorities in north-east Syria (by sub-national health sector coordinator)
  • WHO Syria Key Operational Indicators, 2022 (by WHO)
  • Mainstreaming protection in health (by health sector coordinator)
  • Health sector referral pathway (by health sector coordinator)
  • Quality enhancement of needs – essential medicines/equipment in public health facilities (by health sector coordinator)
  • 2022-2023 HRP Health Sector Projects: Response Hub & partner type
  • Reproductive Health working group
  • Updates from health sector partners
  • AOB

