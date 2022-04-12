Syria
Health Sector Coordination Meeting: Damascus, Syria (12 April 2022)
Agenda
- Health System Resilience and Recovery Priorities and challenges, presentation by WHO
- Health sector feedback to Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting (SOM), 1 April
- Health sector preparations for Brussels’ conference, 6 May
- Health sector inputs to the Regional Dialogue Mechanism, 7 April, example of WHO
- Review of key operational performance of health sector, January, February 2022
- The launch of the National Strategy on Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH), update by WHO, UNICEF and UNFPA
- Updates on recent developments in NES affecting health sector response
- Operational challenges: delivery of XL assistance to NWS
- Area-based return support (ABRS) planning and health sector role
- A joint MoH/health sector technical meeting, 14 April
- Reproductive Health working group
- Updates from health sector partners
- AOB