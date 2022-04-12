Syria

Health Sector Coordination Meeting: Damascus, Syria (12 April 2022)

Format
Other
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Agenda

  • Health System Resilience and Recovery Priorities and challenges, presentation by WHO
  • Health sector feedback to Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting (SOM), 1 April
  • Health sector preparations for Brussels’ conference, 6 May
  • Health sector inputs to the Regional Dialogue Mechanism, 7 April, example of WHO
  • Review of key operational performance of health sector, January, February 2022
  • The launch of the National Strategy on Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH), update by WHO, UNICEF and UNFPA
  • Updates on recent developments in NES affecting health sector response
  • Operational challenges: delivery of XL assistance to NWS
  • Area-based return support (ABRS) planning and health sector role
  • A joint MoH/health sector technical meeting, 14 April
  • Reproductive Health working group
  • Updates from health sector partners
  • AOB

Related Content