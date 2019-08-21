Health Sector Bulletin - Syria Arab Republic - Emergency type: Complex Emergency (June 2019)

13.2 MILLION in need of health assistance

6.1 MILLION internally displaced

3 MILLION with disabilities

1.16 MILLION in HTR locations

2.2 MILLION children (under 5)

9.5.2 MILLION women of reproductive age

HIGHLIGHTS

We see you

We stand with you

You are not forgotten

You are #NotATarget

TheWorldIsWatching

In 2019 (up to 25 June), there have been 35 confirmed attacks on health care across Syria, resulting in 31 health workers killed and 55 health workers and patients injured.

Extensive follow up priority issues for health sector (see below)

North-east Syria remains one of the most complex operating environments in Syria.

A total of 2 vaccination teams, 12 medical points, 5 ambulances, 3 field hospitals and 18 mobile medical teams, 2 specialized leishmaniosis teams, 3 normal delivery clinics and a stabilization center for the complicated malnutrition cases are engaged in the response in Al Hol camp.