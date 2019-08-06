06 Aug 2019

Health Sector Bulletin - Syria Arab Republic - Emergency type: Complex Emergency (March 2019)

from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
13.2 MILLION in need of health assistance

6.1 MILLION internally displaced

3 MILLION with disabilities

1.16 MILLION in HTR locations

2.2 MILLION children (under 5)

5.2 MILLION women of reproductive age

HIGHLIGHTS

The situation in Idlib and surrounding areas in the northwest of Syria remains of grave concern.
The population of Al Hol now exceeds 72,000 – an increase of more than 25,000 over the past month.
Largely disrupted elements and potential for ensuring a comprehensive health service delivery in:

  • Disease surveillance

  • Vaccination

  • Mental health

  • PHC/NCD

  • Trauma/physical disability

  • Nutrition

  • Secondary health care/referral

  • Emergency care

  • Mother and child health

  • Reproductive health

On 7 March, the UN and SARC completed an interagency convoy delivering humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of 50,000 people in Menbij and surrounding areas in northeast Aleppo Governorate.

