Health Sector Bulletin - Syria Arab Republic - Emergency type: Complex Emergency (March 2019)
13.2 MILLION in need of health assistance
6.1 MILLION internally displaced
3 MILLION with disabilities
1.16 MILLION in HTR locations
2.2 MILLION children (under 5)
5.2 MILLION women of reproductive age
HIGHLIGHTS
The situation in Idlib and surrounding areas in the northwest of Syria remains of grave concern.
The population of Al Hol now exceeds 72,000 – an increase of more than 25,000 over the past month.
Largely disrupted elements and potential for ensuring a comprehensive health service delivery in:
Disease surveillance
Vaccination
Mental health
PHC/NCD
Trauma/physical disability
Nutrition
Secondary health care/referral
Emergency care
Mother and child health
Reproductive health
On 7 March, the UN and SARC completed an interagency convoy delivering humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of 50,000 people in Menbij and surrounding areas in northeast Aleppo Governorate.