Syria
Health response and priorities in Northeast Syria | National Health Sector Coordination Meeting, Damascus, 14 March 2022
Attachments
Population and geographical coverage
Coverage:
- Three governorates in NES: Hassakeh, Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor
Population (OCHA Aug 2021 data):
- Three governorates of NES (all areas): 3,044,163
- GOS: 723,778
- SDF: 2,149,358
- RAATA: 156,244
- Self-organized refugee returns to access zones: 14,774
Population in need
- 1.9 million estimated people-in-need
- Estimated 697,106 people displaced