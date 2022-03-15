Syria

Health response and priorities in Northeast Syria | National Health Sector Coordination Meeting, Damascus, 14 March 2022

Population and geographical coverage

Coverage:

  • Three governorates in NES: Hassakeh, Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor
    Population (OCHA Aug 2021 data):
  • Three governorates of NES (all areas): 3,044,163
  • GOS: 723,778
  • SDF: 2,149,358
  • RAATA: 156,244
  • Self-organized refugee returns to access zones: 14,774
    Population in need
  • 1.9 million estimated people-in-need
  • Estimated 697,106 people displaced

