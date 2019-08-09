Health Resources Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS), Second Quarter, 2019 Report, Turkey Health Cluster for Syria, April-June 2019

Health Resources Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) is a health cluster standardized approach supported by a software-based platform that aims at strengthening the collection, collation and analysis of information on the availability of health resources and services in humanitarian context. It aims to address the needs/gaps expressed by the health cluster on coordination and management by providing timely, relevant, and reliable information.

HeRAMS provides a tool for assessing, monitoring, and processing a comprehensive set of available data collected at health facility level. It covers; geographical location of the HF, demographic data on catchment area, type, functionality, building type, inpatient capacity, managing and supporting partners, health personnel, access and security, and health services provided at different levels of healthcare.

This report provides a summary of the analysis of the available health resources and services in northwest Syria. The report is produced with the data provided mainly by Turkey hub health cluster members and partners which includes national and international non-governmental organizations.