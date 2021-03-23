Health Resources Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS), Fourth Quarter, 2020 Report, Turkey Health Cluster for Northwest of Syria, October - December 2020

Health Resources Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) is a health cluster standardized approach supported by a software-based platform that aims at strengthening the collection, collation and analysis of information on the availability of health resources and services in humanitarian context. It aims to address the needs/gaps expressed by the health cluster on coordination and management by providing timely, relevant, and reliable information.

HeRAMS provides a tool for assessing, monitoring, and processing a comprehensive set of available data collected at health facility level. It covers; geographical location of the HF, demographic data on catchment area, type, functionality, building type, inpatient capacity, managing and supporting partners, health personnel, access and security, and health services provided at different levels of healthcare.

This report provides a summary of the analysis of the available health resources and services in northern Syria in the areas covered by Turkey hub health cluster partners. The report is produced with the data provided mainly by Turkey hub health cluster members and partners which includes national and international non-governmental organizations.

1. Distribution of Health facilities

Primary Health Care facilities are classified into different categories based on “The Essential Primary Health Care Package”. The following table provides the distribution of type of functional primary and secondary health care facilities (static and mobile).

HeRAMS 4th quarter 2020 report consist of 565 Health facilities compared to 577 Health facilities in 3rd quarter report 2020.

423 HFs functional compared to 396 in 3rd quarter 2020. The breakdown of the functioning health facilities is as follows 63 (15%) are Hospitals, 173 (41%) are fixed PHCs, 83 (19.5%) are mobile clinics, 53 (12.5%) specialized care centers**, while 51 (12%) others health facilities***. 51 health partners managing and supporting were reported. Out of total (565) reported health facilities, 423 HFs functioning, 124 nonfunctioning and 18**** with no reports compared to (577) reported health facilities, 396 HFs functioning, 157 nonfunctioning and 24 with no reports in the 3rd quarter 2020. Since Aug 2020, around 25 health facilities resume services in NW-Syria due to the cease fire and decreasing in armed conflict in the area. By the end of Q4 2020 as seen in table 1 above, there was a remarkable increased in the functional health facilities: 12 PHCs and 5 mobile clinics, 2 specialized care centers.

Out of total functioning health facilities reported from the North of Syria 236 (56%) of them are in Idleb governorate and 166 (39%) are in Aleppo governorate; while 21 (5%) health facilities reported are from Northeast Syria (Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor) governorates.