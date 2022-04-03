A Health Project in Aleppo Receives Ambulances Maintenance Equipment and Consumables

Turkey – Sunday, 3 April 2022 – Today, the SRTF Management Unit (MU) delivered various maintenance equipment and consumables for ambulances serving under project:

"Supporting Health Services in the North Aleppo Countryside".

The delivery included a range of maintenance spare parts suitable for specific vehicle brands. Additionally, the following items were delivered such as; a tire changing machine, an air compressor, bottle car jacks, horizontal car jacks,a tire vulcanizing machine, spanners and wrench set, a grease pump, a fuel filter wrench key, a car wash machine, a water tank and a vacuum cleaner. Notably, in Q4 2021 alone, the ambulances serving under this project successfully provided 873 trips to patients at eight hospitals in Northern Aleppo.

With a total budget of € 3.4 million, the project will rehabilitate three hospitals and a numbers of health centers in the northern countryside of Aleppo. It is expected that the project will benefit approximately 80,000 patients directly and more than 400,000 people indirectly from the target area of the project.