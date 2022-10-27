Health (integrated with WASH and RCCE) Sector Syria weekly situation Report, AWD/Cholera, 19 - 25 October 2022

Cases of acute watery diarrhea have increased in week 42 by 1.5% compared with previous week (4,218 and 4,280 AWD cases in weeks 41 and 42 respectively). In this week suspected cholera cases (AWD) have been reported from all 14 governorates, and 14 governorates have reported confirmed cholera cases (RDTs and/or culture). MoH confirmed cholera cases in two new governorates (Rural Damascus and Tartous).

Between 25 August and 22 October, 24,614 suspected cases have been reported, including 81 deaths (case fatality rate of 0.33%).

Of the 2,204 samples tested with rapid diagnostic tests, 1,144 have tested positive. To date, 998 stool samples have been cultured, of which 391 have tested positive for Vibrio Cholera. The overall proportion of positive cases is 40%.

The most affected governorates to date are: