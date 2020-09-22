Health Directorate Building Opened by the SRTF in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Wednesday, 16th September 2020 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the successful opening of a health directorate building upon the completion of the first phase of rehabilitation and expansion works that were implemented as part of its project, “Supporting health services in the Northern Aleppo Countryside”.

The newly opened health directorate building includes ten offices equipped with office furniture, two training rooms outfitted with office tools, warehouses, an integrated system for maintaining ambulances, ten ambulance parking spaces, and two offices equipped with laptops, printers, and office furniture.

This health services project, which has a total budget of about EUR 3.4 million, is expected to be completed within 24 months and will directly improve the lives of nearly 80,000 patients.

