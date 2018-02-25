Health Cluster Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria, Week 8, 16-22 February 2018

General developments & political & security situation

The security situation in the country remains volatile and unpredictable. Hot spots are: East Ghouta, Idlib, Aleppo, Afrin and Deir Ez-Zor. Developments in these areas have direct impact on the general security situation countrywide. They are also likely to affect UN operations and activities.

Airstrikes on the province of Idlib struck the last functioning hospital in the southeastern strip of the rebel enclave.

The Turkish army established its sixth observation post in northern Syria as part of a de-escalation zone agreement brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran in May. Turkey agreed to set up 12 observation posts in northern Syria.

Turkey never used chemical weapons in its operations in Syria.

Six civilians suffered breathing difficulties and other symptoms indicative of poison gas inhalation after an attack launched by Turkey on the Kurdish-controlled enclave of Afrin.

Damascus has reportedly agreed to send troops to the Kurdish enclave of Afrin to help defend Kurdish forces fighting a Turkish offensive.

Turkey threatened to confront pro-government forces if they enter the Kurdish enclave of Afrin to protect Kurdish fighters battling Ankara in the region.

Turkish and Russian presidents discussed Turkey’s ongoing operation in northwest Syria and the establishment of new observation points in Idlib.

The Syrian government is purportedly preparing for a ground offensive against the East Ghouta suburbs of Damascus.

More than 100 people were killed in government attacks on the Eastern Ghouta on 19 February. This number was expected to rise as many of those injured remain in critical condition, but that it was already the highest one-day death toll in Eastern Ghouta in three years.

Over 50 mortar shells and rockets fell on Damascus neighborhoods and suburbs, reportedly killing and injuring several people.

