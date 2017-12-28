Health Cluster Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria, Week 52, 23 – 29 December 2017

General developments & political & security situation

Joint statement by Iran, Russia and Turkey is released on the International Meeting on Syria in Astana 21-22 December 2017

The enclave of Beit Jin is the last rebel-held bastion in Western Ghouta. The Syrian Army and its allies began an operation to retake the area two months ago.

Syrian rebel groups rejected Russia’s planned Sochi conference on Syria, saying on 25 December Moscow was seeking to bypass a U.N.-based Geneva peace process and blaming Russia for committing war crimes in the war-torn country, In a statement by around 40 rebel groups who include some of the military factions who participated in earlier rounds of Geneva peace talks, they said Moscow had not put pressure on the Syrian government to reach a political settlement.

Russia's deputy foreign minister said 26 December that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, planned to be convened in Russia, "should take place under the auspices of the United Nations”

The Russian State Duma ratified the agreement on the expansion of the Russian naval facility in the Syrian port city of Tartus on Dec. 21, According to the agreement, Russia may simultaneously deploy up to 11 warships, including nuclear-powered combat vessels, at the Tartus naval facility. Russia will carry out the seaborne and airborne protection of the base, while Syria will be responsible for the land security.

The Jordanian Parliament speaker said his country should improve its relations with Iran and Syria.

Representatives of Syria's armed opposition have urged UN envoy de Mistura to blacklist the PYD -- the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate -- in light of the group's many crimes and abuses. As the eighth round of Syria peace talks wrapped up in Kazakh capital Astana, opposition representatives issued a 44-page report detailing the PKK/PYD’s close links with Syria’s Assad regime.

Ankara and Moscow are discussing the evacuation of some 500 civilians from the besieged Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, Turkish President Erdogan said on 24 December.

The area of operation remains volatile and unstable. Clashes between SAA, its allies as well as AOGs and ISIL are taking place in several parts of the country. The principal areas that are considered as hot-spots are: Deir Ez-Zor,

Idlib, Aleppo, Hama and Rif Damascus governorates.

Ongoing clashes between ISIL and SAA in south of Deir Ez-Zour as well as NE rural of Al-Boukamal. ISIL continuous attacking SAA positions in N rural district of Al-Boukamal. As for the Eastern Bank of Euphrates river, Fighting between SDF and ISIL still continuing.