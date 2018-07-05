Health Cluster Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria, Week 26 (23 - 29 June 2018)

General developments & political & security situation

The security situation within the AOO remains volatile and unstable with the main hot spots in areas of Daraa, Al-Hasakah and Al-Mayadin towns.

As hostilities escalate in southwestern Syria, civilian deaths continue to be reported and up to 66,000 people have been displaced. The majority of the displaced fled from eastern Dara’a towards the Jordanian border, many of whom remain stranded in the desert area with little access to humanitarian assistance. At least 13,000 have fled toward Quneitra governorate and hundreds of others have reportedly fled to Government-controlled areas in As-Sweida governorate. The number of internally displaced people is expected to rise as hostilities continue. At least 29 civilian deaths have been reported as a result of ground-based strikes and airstrikes on 28 June, and at least 50 have been reported since 17 June. Between 24 June to 27 June, five attacks on healthcare were reported, including three hospitals and two primary healthcare clinics. While routes used by interagency cross border convoys from Jordan remain open, planned convoys in the past two days were postponed due to ongoing hostilities and safety concerns.

In the northwest, two vehicle-borne improvised explosions occurred on 27 June in Afrin city, which reportedly killed 11 people and wounded 23 others. The explosions came hours after armed clashes reportedly took place in the same area.This is the first incident of this kind since the area changed control.