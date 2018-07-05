Health Cluster Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria, Week 26 (23 - 29 June 2018)
General developments & political & security situation
The security situation within the AOO remains volatile and unstable with the main hot spots in areas of Daraa, Al-Hasakah and Al-Mayadin towns.
As hostilities escalate in southwestern Syria, civilian deaths continue to be reported and up to 66,000 people have been displaced. The majority of the displaced fled from eastern Dara’a towards the Jordanian border, many of whom remain stranded in the desert area with little access to humanitarian assistance. At least 13,000 have fled toward Quneitra governorate and hundreds of others have reportedly fled to Government-controlled areas in As-Sweida governorate. The number of internally displaced people is expected to rise as hostilities continue. At least 29 civilian deaths have been reported as a result of ground-based strikes and airstrikes on 28 June, and at least 50 have been reported since 17 June. Between 24 June to 27 June, five attacks on healthcare were reported, including three hospitals and two primary healthcare clinics. While routes used by interagency cross border convoys from Jordan remain open, planned convoys in the past two days were postponed due to ongoing hostilities and safety concerns.
In the northwest, two vehicle-borne improvised explosions occurred on 27 June in Afrin city, which reportedly killed 11 people and wounded 23 others. The explosions came hours after armed clashes reportedly took place in the same area.This is the first incident of this kind since the area changed control.
In the northeast, the last week witnessed a continuation of SAA and Pro-GoS forces (against ISIL locations in Al-Boukamal, Al-Mayadin as well as the vicinity of T2 oil pumping station. ISIL conducted several attacks against GoS forces in the area mainly of Kashmah, east rural Deir Ez-Zor. SDF continued “Al-Jazeera Storm” operation in east rural Deir Ez-Zor and south rural Al-Hasakah, which aim at eliminating ISIL presence in the area as well as to secure the Syrian – Iraqi borders. SDF has notably intensified its offensive against ISIL in south rural Al-Hasakah to the east of Al-Shaddadi town. The threat of landmines, UXOs, and ERW is still of concern, especially against IDPs returning to their homes in Ar-Raqqah and Deir Ez-Zor cities.
OVERVIEW
KEY HEALTH ISSUES
Health response to multiple and simultaneously evolving emergency situations across the country:
Cases of measles across the country, leishmaniasis in northern Syria and acute diarrhea in NE Syria.
WHO’s Response plan for Southwest Syria has been activated to respond to the continued escalation of conflict and displacements witnessed during the week.
Responses to displacements from Afrin district (134,000 individuals Tall Refaat, Nabul, Zahraa and Fafin areas), in East Ghouta (approximately 28,000 IDPs remain in 7 shelters and an estimated population of 140,000 in communities), in northern rural Homs 150,000 people remain in areas largely inaccessible to health assistance.
KEY GAPS & CHALLENGES
Increased health access for the re-establishment of health service provision across locations that have recently changed hands (e.g. eastern Ghouta, northern rural Homs).
Advocacy for the protection of patients, health workers and health facilities during transitional phases required.
Increased attention to vulnerability to disease outbreaks given recent population movements within the country and lack of access to basic services, including poor water and sanitation.
Regular approvals from national authorities for road deliveries of health supplies to North East Syria.