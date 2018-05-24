Health Cluster Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria, Week 21 (19 - 25 May 2018)

On 22 May, a convoy of an estimated 400 people from Yarmouk arrived in Madiq Castle in northern Hama Governorate, following a local agreement reached between parties. This development renders the whole of Damascus and Rural Damascus governorates under GoS control.

From 15 - 22 May, over 8,000 of the some 44,000 displaced people in IDP collective sites in Rural Damascus reportedly returned to eastern Ghouta. They have been displaced since March when military operations resulted in mass displacement.

According to Syrian media, the Syrian Minister of Health’s intervention at WHA71 called for lifting the unilateral economic measures on Syria that affect the health of its people … on the occupied Golan, he stressed that despite Syria's repeated demands, Israeli occupation authorities deliberately deprive the area of health facilities, to pressure its population to leave; also noting the continued suffering of Syrian prisoners in Israeli jails that lack the minimum standards of hygiene and health care …. He noted that over 7 years of war, Syrian health institutions continued providing free services, which exceeded 40 million services, at a cost of about 81 billion SYPs in 2017.