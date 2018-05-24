Health Cluster Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria, Week 21 (19 - 25 May 2018)
General developments & political & security situation
On 22 May, a convoy of an estimated 400 people from Yarmouk arrived in Madiq Castle in northern Hama Governorate, following a local agreement reached between parties. This development renders the whole of Damascus and Rural Damascus governorates under GoS control.
From 15 - 22 May, over 8,000 of the some 44,000 displaced people in IDP collective sites in Rural Damascus reportedly returned to eastern Ghouta. They have been displaced since March when military operations resulted in mass displacement.
According to Syrian media, the Syrian Minister of Health’s intervention at WHA71 called for lifting the unilateral economic measures on Syria that affect the health of its people … on the occupied Golan, he stressed that despite Syria's repeated demands, Israeli occupation authorities deliberately deprive the area of health facilities, to pressure its population to leave; also noting the continued suffering of Syrian prisoners in Israeli jails that lack the minimum standards of hygiene and health care …. He noted that over 7 years of war, Syrian health institutions continued providing free services, which exceeded 40 million services, at a cost of about 81 billion SYPs in 2017.
OVERVIEW
KEY HEALTH ISSUES
Health response to multiple and simultaneously evolving emergency situations across the country:
Cases of measles across the country, leishmaniasis in northern Syria and acute diarrhea in NE Syria.
An estimated 137,070 individuals remain displaced from Afrin district to the Tall Refaat, Nabul, Zahraa and Fafin areas.
In East Ghouta, about 44,000 IDPs remain in eight shelters, and an estimated population between 100 and 140,000 in the communities that remain largely inaccessible to health assistance.
Approximately 35,648 people have evacuated Northern Homs through Rastan exit point since 7 May 2018 towards Idlib governorate. A total of 150,000 people in rural Homs remain in areas inaccessible to health assistance.
KEY GAPS & CHALLENGES
Lack of information or access to areas recently regained by GoS.
Little known about the status of public health care facilities in the areas occupied by the Turkish government and the Kurdish Self-Administration.