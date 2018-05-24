24 May 2018

Health Cluster Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria, Week 21 (19 - 25 May 2018)

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 24 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (514.82 KB)

General developments & political & security situation

  • On 22 May, a convoy of an estimated 400 people from Yarmouk arrived in Madiq Castle in northern Hama Governorate, following a local agreement reached between parties. This development renders the whole of Damascus and Rural Damascus governorates under GoS control.

  • From 15 - 22 May, over 8,000 of the some 44,000 displaced people in IDP collective sites in Rural Damascus reportedly returned to eastern Ghouta. They have been displaced since March when military operations resulted in mass displacement.

  • According to Syrian media, the Syrian Minister of Health’s intervention at WHA71 called for lifting the unilateral economic measures on Syria that affect the health of its people … on the occupied Golan, he stressed that despite Syria's repeated demands, Israeli occupation authorities deliberately deprive the area of health facilities, to pressure its population to leave; also noting the continued suffering of Syrian prisoners in Israeli jails that lack the minimum standards of hygiene and health care …. He noted that over 7 years of war, Syrian health institutions continued providing free services, which exceeded 40 million services, at a cost of about 81 billion SYPs in 2017.

OVERVIEW

KEY HEALTH ISSUES

Health response to multiple and simultaneously evolving emergency situations across the country:

  • Cases of measles across the country, leishmaniasis in northern Syria and acute diarrhea in NE Syria.

  • An estimated 137,070 individuals remain displaced from Afrin district to the Tall Refaat, Nabul, Zahraa and Fafin areas.

  • In East Ghouta, about 44,000 IDPs remain in eight shelters, and an estimated population between 100 and 140,000 in the communities that remain largely inaccessible to health assistance.

  • Approximately 35,648 people have evacuated Northern Homs through Rastan exit point since 7 May 2018 towards Idlib governorate. A total of 150,000 people in rural Homs remain in areas inaccessible to health assistance.

KEY GAPS & CHALLENGES

  • Lack of information or access to areas recently regained by GoS.

  • Little known about the status of public health care facilities in the areas occupied by the Turkish government and the Kurdish Self-Administration.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.