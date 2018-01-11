Health Cluster Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria, Week 2, 5-11 January 2018

General developments & political & security situation

• General Command of the Army: Syrian air defenses responded to three Israeli missile attacks on military sites in AlQtaifah area in Rural Damascus, and downed some missiles.

• Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General and President of Security Council, stressed that Israeli aggression on Syria confirmed Israel’s aggressive approach to inflame the region and complicate the situation further, in support of terrorists and to perpetuate Israeli occupation of Arab territories. The Ministry called on the UN to take firm and immediate measures to end the attacks and hold Israel accountable.

• Russian Defense: Russian air defenses thwarted terrorist attacks with 13 drones on Hmeimim airport and Russian navy's support point in Tartous.

• Prime Minister inspected developmental projects in Aleppo, discussed with representatives of charities and foundations their humanitarian and developmental work and the challenges they faced, discussed enhancing cooperation between unions and syndicates and government agencies to achieve comprehensive development, and announced allocation of 9 billion SYPs during 2018 for treatment plants and drinking water projects.

• Minister of State for National Reconciliation said there was no reconciliation in Harasta at present time, due to armed terrorist organizations’ violations of de-escalation agreement, and the response to those violations was only military.

• Jordan allows aid entry to Al-Rukban for one time: Official sources confirmed that Jordan agreed with the United Nations on delivering aid through its territory to Al-Rukban camp for one time; due to inability to deliver from the inside Syria because of US and armed groups’ practices.

• On 8 January, the UN began a humanitarian operation to deliver humanitarian assistance to internally displaced people in Rukban camp located on the Berm. The assistance included winterization kits, essential food items and family food parcels. The assistance is expected to reach 7,200 people. The operation, being undertaken from the Jordan side of the border, is estimated to take at least 10 days to complete. As reported in the 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview, the Rukban camp hosts some 34,000 men, women and children in need.

• SAA broke the siege around the Vehicle Management Directorate in Harasta in Rural Damascus, and regained control of towns and villages in southern rural Idlib; eliminating dozens of Nusra terrorists.

• At least 17 civilians were killed on 06 January in Syrian and Russian airstrikes on the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta the capital Damascus.

• Russian Center for Reconciliation in Hmeimim working with community leaders from Quneitra for Al-Hamidiya,

Majdouliyah and Jabata to join the ceasefire agreement; and similar negotiations continuing with armed factions in rural Homs, Aleppo, Hama and Rural Damascus.

• Syrian Democratic Forces raise the Soviet Union’s Flag in Ar-Raqqa to “appease Moscow.” • General Coordinator of the National Coordination Committee, Hassan Abdel-Azim, confirmed that the position of the Committee and the High Negotiations Committee, so far, was to refuse attending the Sochi conference scheduled for late January.

• Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN: It is in the interest of the United Nations to participate in Sochi Conference on Syria, to be held 29-30 January 2018.

• Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on 07 January called for the closure of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, days after U.S. President Trump threatened to cut Palestinian aid.

• Syria’s army and its allies pressed further into the country’s largest remaining rebel stronghold, capturing a town and several villages as they approached a military airport in Idleb.

• Dozens of militants have had their legal status settled in Beit Jinn area in the southwestern part of Damascus countryside.

• At least 23 people were killed in a large car bombing in the insurgent-held city of Idlib.

• In line with the HC and Regional HC’s recommendations, the data set and corresponding maps for the besieged and hard-to-reach communities were released. As of 19 December, the UN estimates there are 2.90 million people in need in hard-to-reach locations including 417’566 people in besieged locations. Compared to the previous reporting period, one location has been deemed to no longer meet the criteria of besieged locations: Qaboun in Damascus governorate.

• Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Al-Mouallem, meeting with Mark Lowcock, UN Under-SecretaryGeneral for Humanitarian Affairs/ Emergency Relief Coordinator/ and Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stressed that Syria was ready to cooperate with OCHA in a positive manner, based on partnership, humanitarian principles, and respect for States’ sovereignty and independence. USG Lowcock also met with Deputy Foreign Minister Miqdad, and Minister of Local Administration/ Chairman of the High Relief Committee, who stressed that the Syrian government spared no effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to all Syrians everywhere in Syria.