Health Cluster Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria, Week 19 (4 - 11 May 2018)

General developments & political & security situation

In Damascus, more than 8,000 people are reported to have been evacuated from these areas of southern Damascus since 4 May. 1,369 people, the majority of whom are women and children, were reportedly evacuated from Yalda, Babilla and Beit Sahm (YBB) towards the Euphrates Shield areas on 7 May. A previous convoy of 1,612 people reportedly arrived in northern rural Hama Governorate on 7 May and were brought to NGO-run reception centres.

On Monday 7 May, some 3,300 people (combatants and civilians), including medical cases, reportedly left NSAG-held areas in northern rural Homs as a first group of evacuees following local agreements. The evacuees have reportedly been transported towards the Euphrates Shield areas in northern rural Aleppo.

Authorities in southern Idleb reportedly have been in negotiations to reach a one-month truce. If successful, the truce will allow people displaced from southern Idleb, west of the Al-Hijaz railway line, to return to their villages following months of displacement

The U.S.-backed SDF launched renewed military operations against Islamic State in Syria this week, a commander in the U.S.-led coalition told reporters, according to international press.