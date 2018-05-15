15 May 2018

Health Cluster Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria, Week 19 (4 - 11 May 2018)

from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
General developments & political & security situation

  • In Damascus, more than 8,000 people are reported to have been evacuated from these areas of southern Damascus since 4 May. 1,369 people, the majority of whom are women and children, were reportedly evacuated from Yalda, Babilla and Beit Sahm (YBB) towards the Euphrates Shield areas on 7 May. A previous convoy of 1,612 people reportedly arrived in northern rural Hama Governorate on 7 May and were brought to NGO-run reception centres.

  • On Monday 7 May, some 3,300 people (combatants and civilians), including medical cases, reportedly left NSAG-held areas in northern rural Homs as a first group of evacuees following local agreements. The evacuees have reportedly been transported towards the Euphrates Shield areas in northern rural Aleppo.

  • Authorities in southern Idleb reportedly have been in negotiations to reach a one-month truce. If successful, the truce will allow people displaced from southern Idleb, west of the Al-Hijaz railway line, to return to their villages following months of displacement

  • The U.S.-backed SDF launched renewed military operations against Islamic State in Syria this week, a commander in the U.S.-led coalition told reporters, according to international press.

  • Syrian state media accused Israel of launching missiles at a Kisweh near Damascus on Tuesday 8 May, shortly after U.S. announcement the Iranian nuclear deal.

