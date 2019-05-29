29 May 2019

Health Cluster Turkey Hub: Health indicators report, March 2019

Infographic
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.28 MB)

91% of the active health partners reported [41/45].

74 of the sub districts and 24 districts reached in 7 governorates (Idleb, Aleppo, Hama, Lattakia, Ar-Raqqa, Al-Hasakeh and Deir-ez-Zor).

Near 943 K outpatient consultations provided by the health partners, 12% of the total provided by mobile services.

Over 1 M medical procedures provided. 99.9% of the total served in areas with health severity scale score more than or equal 3.

9,614 cases referred for treatment. 11% of the cases referred to Turkey.

Over 37,800 trauma consultations and 9,100 major surgeries were provided.
Out of the total major surgeries, 18% were hostility related surgeries.

10,855 deliveries assisted by skilled birth attendant. Of them 2,705 (25%) by cesarean section. 10% of assisted deliveries for women under 18 years.

486 out of 490 sentinel sites reported. showing 99% completeness.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.