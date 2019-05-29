Health Cluster Turkey Hub: Health indicators report, March 2019

91% of the active health partners reported [41/45].

74 of the sub districts and 24 districts reached in 7 governorates (Idleb, Aleppo, Hama, Lattakia, Ar-Raqqa, Al-Hasakeh and Deir-ez-Zor).

Near 943 K outpatient consultations provided by the health partners, 12% of the total provided by mobile services.

Over 1 M medical procedures provided. 99.9% of the total served in areas with health severity scale score more than or equal 3.

9,614 cases referred for treatment. 11% of the cases referred to Turkey.

Over 37,800 trauma consultations and 9,100 major surgeries were provided.

Out of the total major surgeries, 18% were hostility related surgeries.

10,855 deliveries assisted by skilled birth attendant. Of them 2,705 (25%) by cesarean section. 10% of assisted deliveries for women under 18 years.

486 out of 490 sentinel sites reported. showing 99% completeness.