Health Cluster Turkey Hub: Health indicators report, April 2019

89% of the active health partners reported [42/47].

74 of the sub districts and 24 districts reached in 7 governorates (Idleb, Aleppo, Hama, Lattakia, Ar-Raqqa, Al-Hasakeh and Deir-ez-Zor).

Near 928 K outpatient consultations provided by the health partners, 9 % of the total provided by mobile services.

Over 1 M medical procedures provided. 99.9% of the total served in areas with health severity scale score more than or equal 3.

Near 41,000 trauma consultations and 9,730 major surgeries were provided. Out of the total major surgeries, 17% were hostility related surgeries.

9,169 cases referred for treatment. 12% of the cases referred to Turkey.

9,493 deliveries assisted by skilled birth attendant. Of them 2,293 (24%) by cesarean section. 11% of assisted deliveries for women under 18 years.

484 out of 490 sentinel sites reported. showing 99% completeness.