Syria

Health Cluster Syria: Homs, Hama, South Idleb Presentation, 8 February 2022

Format
Other
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Area of responsibility

  • Homs governorate, where total population is estimated as 1,535,370, of whom 303,971 are IDPs

  • Homs governorate consists of 12 health districts

  • PHC: Out of 228 public health centers,146 are functioning fully and 42 partially

  • 5 public hospitals are full functioning

  • 3 - partially, and 2 hospitals - not functioning

  • The building of Homs National Hospital (400 beds) was largely destroyed. One of main buildings was recently rehabilitated

