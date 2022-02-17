Syria
Health Cluster Syria: Homs, Hama, South Idleb Presentation, 8 February 2022
Attachments
Area of responsibility
Homs governorate, where total population is estimated as 1,535,370, of whom 303,971 are IDPs
Homs governorate consists of 12 health districts
PHC: Out of 228 public health centers,146 are functioning fully and 42 partially
5 public hospitals are full functioning
3 - partially, and 2 hospitals - not functioning
The building of Homs National Hospital (400 beds) was largely destroyed. One of main buildings was recently rehabilitated