Head of European Union Delegation on a joint field visit to Aleppo, Homs & Hama

Damascus, 30 August – The Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union to Syria Dan Stoenescu and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) for Syria Imran Riza recently visited Aleppo, Hama and Homs Governorates to assess the humanitarian situation in the area. This is the first time the EU Delegation has visited an area outside of Damascus since the crisis began.

The EU-UN Delegation visited, over a four-day period, a number of projects in the three governorates, some of which are funded by the EU, one of the largest donors to the UN in Syria. The projects ranged from life-saving support being provided by humanitarian partners to longer-term interventions that address deeper structural issues that underlie the crisis in Syria.

The dry, scorched earth, sometimes stretching for miles in some parts of northern Syria shows the impact of one of the worst periods of drought-like conditions the country has experienced in years.

Coupled with the massive destruction of water infrastructure, as well as reduced levels of the Euphrates, one begins to comprehend the devastating impact the water crisis is having on the already vulnerable population. Increasingly, all over Syria, people have to resort to unsafe drinking water sources which in turn has an impact on the spread of water-borne diseases and puts an undue strain on fragile healthcare facilities.

“We need water above anything else here,” said a community elder in Aleppo who stopped to chat to the delegation during the visit.

Khafsa water pumping station, supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross under its “too big to fail” campaign and funded by the EU, through ECHO, provides clean, safe drinking water for nearly 3.5 million people in the city of Aleppo and the eastern part of the Governorate. Part of one of the largest water systems in Syria, this pumping station is a lifeline for the population.

Although serious security-related concerns remain, life is slowly returning to many abandoned areas in northern Syria. For many, the reason is economically driven – displacement is costly on many levels and provides little in terms of sustainable livelihood opportunities.

“It is very important for us [donors] to come here and see for ourselves the situation on the ground. The EU has always stood by the Syrian people and will continue supporting the UN to ensure that people’s critical needs are met and sources of vulnerabilities are addressed,” said the Head of the EU Delegation Stoenescu.

The Delegation saw first-hand how the UN prioritizes the limited resources and addresses the most pressing priorities. The visiting mission also observed how the UN family, including UNICEF, WFP,

UNFPA, UNDP, WHO, UNHCR and many humanitarian partners are working together to support the most vulnerable communities with water & sanitation, education, livelihoods support, healthcare and protection assistance, among many others.

“We must balance life-saving activities with programming focused on recovery and resilience to help people break the cycle of poverty and become self-sufficient. And we must do this with less resources at the time when humanitarian needs in Syria are increasing,” said RC/HC during the visit.

The Delegation met several beneficiaries during the visit who are receiving support through various programmes supported by the UN. In Hama, the group spoke with Mohamad, who had been displaced several times over the years of the crisis but has returned home to Madiq Castle area and has begun to rebuild his home. He also received three sheep, two of whom are now pregnant so his flock will increase soon. He spoke about how pleased he was to finally be home and to be given the opportunity and the means to support his family. Mohamad is among around 150 families who are receiving support that looks beyond emergency programming and aims to create an environment for the beneficiaries to pull themselves out of destitution.

Abdul Nasser, a blacksmith, also spoke with the delegation and shared how the support he received through the initiative has helped him get back on his feet and support himself as well as provide a valuable service to the community. “I’m the only blacksmith in the area, so many people come to me with different requests,” Nasser said showing the equipment he recently received through the initiative.

In Homs, the Delegation also visited community centres, a WASH project, schools and health clinics in the three governorates. All of these initiatives are focused on the most efficient ways to address the multiple crisis in Syria and provide emergency response together with recovery and resilience interventions that focus on empowering people as they get on the path of rebuilding their lives.