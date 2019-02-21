Hajin City, Deir-ez-Zor, Syria, January 2019

Introduction

Following the expulsion of the group known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) from Hajin city in December 2018, households that were previously displaced as a result of conflict activity have started spontaneously returning to the area. REACH identified the magnitude/extent of spontaneous returns and the critical humanitarian situation in the city between 20 and 31 January 2019, during data collection for the fifth round of the Deir-ez-Zor

Situation Overview

Five interviews were conducted remotely with Key Informants (KIs) in Hajin city as part of this assessment. Findings in this document should be considered relevant to the time of data collection only.