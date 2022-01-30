The Gynaecological Clinic .. Life-Saving Health Care for Mothers and Their Fetus

Because of the harm that women and newborn babies are exposed to as a result of unsafe care, The World Patient Safety Day on September 17 was dedicated to

highlighting the need to prioritize maternal and newborn care, particularly when the date of birth approaches. The importance of this clinic is shown during the disruption of health services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gynaecological Clinic Services.. Making Efforts for Mothers

Due to the circumstances and high prices associated with Covid-19, which imposed an atmosphere demanding greater efforts to preserve health, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent worked on services related to maternal care, through the gynaecological clinic in Al-Alamein Dispensary in Hama. The clinic provides a group of medical and educational services, such as: Echo tests, pregnancy check-up, and health status-follow-up for women. In addition, the clinic raises awareness and does examinations in order to screen breast cancer and teaching women how to do periodical self-examination.

Integrated Health Care Is in One Place

The clinic is visited by approximately 25-30 women per day, where specialist doctors provide consultations and clinical examinations through the available devices, such as: an Echo examination device, gynaecological examination instruments, and a sterilization device. Treatments are dispensed from the dispensary’s pharmacy. Moreover, the clinic attaches the diagnosis of each patient to laboratory tests according to the requirements of each case. This reduces the burden of movement between health centers and the financial cost involved.

How to Get a free medical consultation?

You can get medical care in any one of the dispensary’s clinics by visiting the dispensary during working hours. The address is Al-Alamein Street, opposite the College of Veterinary, next to the Finance Directorate