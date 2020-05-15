Guiding Protection Principles and Minimum Standards for Emergency Relocation Support in Northwest Syria

Where advocacy and other protection efforts have failed, humanitarian actors in Northwest Syria may provide lastresort emergency transportation support to vulnerable at-risk civilians who face immediate threats to physical safety or survival due to active hostilities and rapidly shifting frontlines and who desire to move to areas of greater relative safety but lack the means to do so independently.

Emergency relocation support, as provided by humanitarian actors in Northwest Syria, differs from large-scale and organized humanitarian evacuations in that it is provided on a household or individual level from areas where populations that are able to move of their own accord have already begun leaving and do not cross active frontlines.

The Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey) developed the below Guiding Protection Principles and Minimum Standards for such emergency relocations, aiming to uphold ‘do-no-harm’ and protection principles, and considering the operational and protection context.

Guiding Protection Principles and Minimum Standards

Relocation is a life-saving measure of last resort, in line with the humanitarian imperative, when other protection measures are impracticable and/or have shown not to have had the desired impact. Emergency relocation supports civilians who face immediate threats to physical safety and/or life due to aerial bombardment, active hostilities, and shifting frontlines and request support as they are unable to depart on their own from conflict-affected areas where civilian departures are already taking place.

Provision of relocation support to civilians at risk does not discharge parties to the conflict of the obligation to adhere to IHL and IHRL principles1 which prohibit inter alia the targeting and forced displacement of civilians for reasons related to the conflict. Civilians who opt to or involuntarily remain in areas of conflict are to be protected in accordance with IHL; provision of emergency relocation support does not alter the civilian character of respective locations. Emergency relocation support is provided in line with humanitarian principles and exclusively by humanitarian actors; it is not in any way related to obligations or measures taken by parties to the conflict.

Moreover, parties to the conflict also remain obliged to enable free and safe movement of civilians, including humanitarian actors, and should ensure access to humanitarian assistance and services for affected populations.

Civilians not facing acute and life-threatening risks s due to conflict escalation and those able to move independently will not be supported through emergency relocation activities. Clear eligibility and vulnerability criteria, including for prioritization purposes, should reflect this. Moreover, to ensure principled action, a welldefined methodology and criteria for assessing the threat level for civilians as well as safety and security en route should be in place. Decision-making procedures, building on these criteria and methodologies, should be welldefined.

Relocation should be voluntary in nature, based on a free and well-informed choice. Humanitarian actors will not exert any undue pressure of any kind; they will provide relocation only upon the request of the affected population (i.e. the affected population initiates the support provision process) and will provide accurate and objective information to civilians, including on limitations of support provided (e.g. eligible locations of destination, available support and living conditions in destination, unpredictability of the security situation, the lack of a permanent solution to displacement, the right to but lack of clarity on return, inability to provide return transportation, etc.) and on the importance of bringing civil documentation and property ownership certificates/title deeds (if available). Humanitarian actors providing relocation support should be prepared to use diverse communication methods to ensure that all persons understand choices and can make an informed decision.

Even in emergency circumstances, humanitarian actors must obtain informed consent, preferably in writing, before commencing relocation. Informed consent should be assured for all individuals regardless of impairment.

The evolving capacities of children with disabilities should be recognized in this regard. Where applicable assisted decision making may be used, for example a family member may support the decision-making process of persons with disabilities recognizing that in certain circumstances family members may pose barriers to informed consent.

Humanitarian actors should avoid instigating or accelerating mass movements; to that end, emergency relocation will be initiated only from areas from which civilians have already begun departing. Consultation with community leadership and groups representational of all perspectives within the community can provide information on the dynamics in an area. Humanitarian actors should take measures not to exert undue pressure of any kind, including unintentionally, keeping in consideration the voluntary nature of the relocation as well as short and long-term protection implications of displacement.

Including during emergency relocation support activities, civilians have the right to freedom of movement and choice of destination, within the bounds of feasibility and safety of route.

Civilians utilizing relocation support can bring personal assets along within the bounds of reasonability and feasibility; humanitarian actors will make the necessary arrangements to facilitate loading, transport, and unloading of assets in support of households and individuals that require such assistance. At a minimum such assets include personal belongings and objects indispensable for survival in a reasonable amount not to hinder the movement process. Assistive devices and supplies to facilitate care for persons with disabilities will always be transported. Measures should be taken that such personal effects are not confiscated during the relocation or upon arrival.

Civilians who are unable to present civil documentation will not be excluded from relocation and subsequent assistance provision and/or referral.

Humanitarian actors will exercise all due care to ensure that family unity is preserved throughout the relocation process, especially to prevent the separation of children, older people, and persons with disabilities from their households and caregivers (e.g. by providing identification bracelets, ensuring that households travel in the same vehicle, taking specific care that persons with disabilities are not separated from caregivers and assistive devices).

Identified unaccompanied children should be registered before departure and accompanied by a known adult or a humanitarian staff member to the destination and referred to specialized child protection agencies. Family unity should be verified before and during relocation and procedures for ensuring family reunification in cases of involuntary separation in place.

Humanitarian actors engaged in relocation support must maintain an up-to-date intersectoral service mapping and coordinate with service providers of all relevant humanitarian sectors in the area in order to ensure assistance and service provision upon arrival at reception locations. Dignity kits should be provided to all women and girls of reproductive age, including women and girls with disabilities, either during transit or upon arrival at first safe destination.

Information provided by civilians to humanitarian actors throughout the cycle of relocation provision will remain confidential, protected, and retained in line with applicable data protection standards.

Humanitarian actors providing relocation support are trained on humanitarian and protection principles and approaches, including the provision of Psychosocial First Aid, safe and confidential referrals, as well as the rights of persons with disabilities in humanitarian contexts and accessible communication. Humanitarian actors providing relocation support have PSEA and Child Safeguarding policies and mechanisms in place, provide avenues for complaints, seek feedback, and staff (including volunteers) is regularly trained on these topics as well as GBV guiding principles and referral pathways. High-risk cases should be immediately referred for specialized services upon arrival at the reception center or first safe destination and follow-up should be conducted in line with applicable standards.

Humanitarian actors providing relocation ensure gender-balanced teams and gender-sensitive interventions and support. At least one female staff member or volunteer should be present at the time of arrival at the reception center/first destination. Diversity in staffing is strongly encouraged to ensure inclusive approaches. Furthermore, at least one female staff member or volunteer should be present for any secondary relocation to a final destination, e.g. to stay with relatives.

In conducting emergency relocations in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its public health implications, humanitarian actors should observe the guidance and recommendations of the Health Cluster.

Humanitarian actors will take all feasible measures to guarantee safety and security of civilians during and after movements. This inter alia includes risk monitoring and mitigating measures, as well as training to staff engaged in relocations in basic first aid, (explosive) hazard awareness, and safety practices. Parties to the conflict have an obligation to ensure the safety and security of civilian movements in line with IHL and IHRL.

Relocations are civilian in nature; humanitarian actors will not transport active fighters and goods/equipment that facilitates hostilities or benefits parties to the conflict.