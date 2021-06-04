Guidelines on Mitigating Harm and Suffering during Forced Evictions in northwest Syria (December 2020) [EN/AR]

Introduction – aim and scope

While a forced eviction in itself may violate human rights, it is recognized that humanitarian partners are not consistently able to intervene in forced eviction processes to uphold rights. In certain situations forced evictions may be justified and/or unavoidable – in these situations the manner in which forced evictions are carried out is of the highest relevance and should ensure protection of human rights and maintain the dignity of those being evicted before, during, and after eviction.

These guidelines, aimed at humanitarian partners, civil society, and all other stakeholders in northwest Syria, provide practical minimum standards to avoid, mitigate, or minimize harm and suffering of affected persons, most often IDPs, in the context of forced evictions, thereby contributing to protection of human rights. They intend to inform advocacy, planning and response, and to strengthen prevention.

Background and context

Continuous insecurity and conflicts have forced a large number of individuals to leave their places of origin or places of habitation in Syria. By end of 2020, over 2.7 Million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) reside in northwest Syria (NWS) and have taken refuge in a variety of shelters based on the available options in locations of displacement. Multiple subsequent displacements over the course of years of conflict are commonplace. IDPs reside inter alia in self-settled and planned camps in tents and/or self-constructed shelters on plots of public, charity (Waqf) or private land, use unfinished buildings, rent houses, and settle in public buildings including administration offices and schools, shops, gardens, farmlands, and on occasion, caves.

In some locations, IDPs – on occasion supported by humanitarian partners 1 – try to ensure tenure security through establishment of agreements with land and property owners and/or de facto authorities. However, lease agreements established between IDPs and landowners are frequently based on oral arrangements and when documented are frequently unspecific about the parties rights and responsibilities, the duration of the agreement, and drafted in different formats, weakening the tenure security of IDPs. Tenure security is frequently more stable in planned IDP sites where arrangements have been made with support of humanitarian partners.