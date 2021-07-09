Grade 9 students’ journey to sit for their national exams

Brave students in Aleppo go on a strenuous journey from hard-to-reach locations, crossing conflict lines from their war-ravaged areas

By Antwan Chnkdji

Last May, more than 4,400 brave students embarked on a strenuous journey, crossing conflict lines from their war-ravaged areas in rural Aleppo, including Manbij, Albab, Azaz, Ain Alarab and Jarablus districts, north Syria, to take their Grades 9 and 12 national exams in the city of Aleppo. The students were welcomed in 26 temporary accommodation centres as part of the support UNICEF with its partners provided them with.

In Aleppo, thanks to generous contributions from Canada, Kuwait, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and Korea (ROK), UNICEF with partners have provided the students, crossing lines of conflict, with remedial classes, helping them prepare for the exams, bursaries, covering their transportation costs, stationery and learning materials, as well as psychosocial support through group and one-on-one sessions. Children and chaperoning teachers also received mine risk education to ensure their safety, when returning to their areas.

To ensure a comfortable stay for students, UNICEF with partners also prepared 41 accommodation centres in the governorates of Ar-Raqqa, Aleppo, Deir-ez-Zor, Hama and Rural Damascus through rehabilitation of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, provision of safe drinking water, installation of windows and doors, and maintenance of electricity, with mobile health teams visiting all the accommodation centres. To raise the awareness of students, UNICEF with partners distributed COVID -19 informative posters and conducted awareness sessions. With generous support from Education Cannot Wait (ECW), to help keep students safe against COVID-19, UNICEF undertook the daily sanitation of the 41 accommodation centres and over 4,800 exam centres across Syria and supported school health workers, heads of exams and accommodation centres with COVID-19 safety protocol trainings.

“I want to become a pediatrician to cure the illnesses in the world,” Hiba, 14

Hiba, 14, came all the way from Manbij, northeast of Aleppo, to sit for her Grade 9 national exams. Her mother was anxious about Hiba, an only child with a deceased father, taking this trip alone, so she decided to accompany her to one of the UNICEF-supported temporary accommodation centres in Aleppo city, also chaperoning a group of other students travelling from Manbij at the same time.

Hiba was in Grade 5 when extremists took over her village, closing schools and imposing restrictions on education. She was out of school for three years during which she helped her mother in farming as a means to support their living.

“I want to become a pediatrician to cure the illnesses in the world,” said Hiba with sparkling eyes. Despite the gap she has in her education due to being out of school, that did not stop Hiba from wanting to resume her learning. She would read her schoolbooks while at home.

“It was a dream that I never thought would come true,” Hiba’s mother said about her daughter sitting for the national exams.

“We felt trapped and scared, we couldn’t trust the roads anymore,” Ismaeel, 14

“I lost one of my dearest friends to a landmine back home,” said Ismaeel, 14, from Manbij, northeast of Aleppo. Together with his family, he was forced to flee their home village when extremists took over the area seven years ago. After three years of displacement, the family went back home to a village filled with war remnants. “We felt trapped and scared, we couldn’t trust the roads anymore,” he added.

After the return, Ismaeel stayed in his room for two weeks before he gathered the courage to go outside and meet his friends. One day, a friend of his stepped on a landmine, where they would usually play. The landmine exploded, taking the life of Ismaeel’s friend. “It happened so quickly. I didn’t even get the chance to say goodbye.”

Despite losing his friend, Ismaeel pushed through to continue his life. He went back to school, and around the end of May 2021, he took a long journey to Aleppo city to sit for his Grade 9 national exam.

He wishes to pursue his higher education and to fulfill his and his family’s dream of becoming the best engineer in his village.

During their stay at the temporary accommodation centres, UNICEF supported the children and chaperoning teachers with mine risk education to ensure their safety upon returning to their war-ravaged areas.

“In the blink of an eye, I lost seven siblings and got injured from a shell,” Fatima[i], 15

“In the blink of an eye, I lost seven siblings and got injured from a shell,” said Fatima[i], 15, as she recalled the day that changed her life, taking away her siblings and giving her a permanent physical disability in the shoulder.

Fatima, originally from east rural Aleppo, had to flee the violence in her home village together with her family and many others in the village seven years ago. The family headed toward Manbij, northeast of Aleppo, leaving behind their severely damaged home.

Fatima was forced to drop out of school in Grade 3 and had no access to education for three years during displacement in Manbij. “Schools were closed, and we couldn’t leave home, so I had to make use of my free time,” added Fatima who learned how to sew from her mother. In Manbij, she lived under the rule of extremists who imposed restrictions on education, especially that of girls. After the extremists left the area, schools reopened, and Fatima went back to school to prepare for her Grade 9 national exam. At the end of May this year, she took a long journey away from home and family to sit for the national exam and follow her dream of becoming a lawyer.

“I got married when I was 14. My first baby was born when I was 15, and the second when I was 17.” Suaad[i], 19

“I got married when I was 14. My first baby was born when I was 15, and the second when I was 17,” said Suaad[i], 19, from Manbij, northeast of Aleppo. Escalating violence in her area brought extremists to take over her village and impose restrictions on education, especially that of girls. They closed all schools in the area, forcing Suaad to drop out of school in Grade 7.

Suaad’s family decided to give her hand in marriage to a relative at a young age, hoping to keep her safe amid conflict and uncertainty. But being married with two children did not stop her from resuming her education as soon as schools reopened in Manbij. “When my kids grow up, I want them to know me as an educated woman,” she said.

Despite not passing her Grade 9 national exam last year, Suaad is determined to continue her education. Last May, after eight years of being out of school, she decided to take a month-long journey to sit for the Grade 9 exam, leaving her children temporarily with their grandmother to care for them. Suaad wishes to become an English teacher and teach her kids a second language.

“Sometimes I have to walk for hours to go to school when I can’t find transportation means.” Mohammad, 15

“Sometimes I have to walk for hours to go to school when I can’t find transportation means,” said Mohammad, 15, from rural Manbij, northeast of Aleppo.

Mohammad lives with his family in a remote village in rural Manbij, where the only school to be found teaches Grades 1 to 7 only. To continue their education further, students in his village have to travel daily to Manbij city, northeast of Aleppo. Due to the scarcity of transportation means, many students are forced to miss out on their morning classes or to take a one-hour walk to school.

Mohammad, despite the daily challenge, is determined to continue his education, become a lawyer, and make his family proud. In the three years he was out of school, due to the presence of extremists in his home village, Mohammad would study in his free time after helping his family with farming.