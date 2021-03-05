The Government of Japan Contributes US$7.8 Million to Support UNICEF’s Learning in the Times of Crisis project in Syria [EN/AR]

115,000 of the most vulnerable to benefit from access to quality education, resilience building services and employability opportunities

Damascus, Syria, 02 March 2021 – The Government of Japan has contributed US$ 7.8 million to support UNICEF’s Learning in the Times of Crisis project in Syria, helping children and young people learn during this time of uncertainty. The contribution will boost educational support to children during COVID-19, increase opportunities for employability and professional development for young people in times of economic hardship and help strengthen core community services from water, sanitation and hygiene to child protection, for more than 115,000 children, youth, women and community members in Syria.

The project, building on previous education interventions funded by the Government of Japan, will support young people, especially young women and girls, by providing them with access to learning, employability and active citizenship skills. Supporting them with other complementary interventions including child protection services as well as providing schools with basic water and sanitation facilities is paramount for the wellbeing of children and young people given the spread of COVID-19.

“Economic hardship, following almost 10 years of crisis in Syria has been further exacerbated by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, taking a devastating toll on children’s education,” says UNICEF Representative in Syria, Mr. Bo Viktor Nylund. “This generous funding provided by the Government of Japan will substantially contribute to UNICEF’s education interventions amid COVID-19 challenges, especially supporting vulnerable children, young people and women. We are thankful for this continued cooperation with Japan.”

Japan stays engaged in supporting children, youth and women wherever they are in Syria to meet their humanitarian needs,” said Mr. Akira Endo, Special Coordinator for Syria and Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Syria. “We sincerely hope that this new package of assistance from Japan to UNICEF will contribute to increased opportunities of education for the future of children and alleviate the sufferings of as many children, youth and women as possible in Syria, given that the humanitarian crisis in Syria has become more complicated, in particular, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since 2017, the Government of Japan has provided nearly USD 60 million of funding to support children and families in Syria through UNICEF’s interventions.

Media contacts

Salam Al-Janabi Chief of Communications

UNICEF Syria

Tel: 00963950044371

Email: sabdulmunem@unicef.org