The Government of Japan Contributes US$4.7 Million for Strengthening Access to UNICEF’s WASH and Health Services in East Ghouta

More than 400,000 people to benefit from improved access to water, sanitation, health and nutrition services

Damascus, Syria, 30 March 2021 – The Government of Japan has contributed USD 4.7 million to support UNICEF’s Strengthening Access to WASH, Maternal and Child Health Services in East Ghouta project in Syria. The project, aiming to reach some 420,000 people in East Ghouta, will help children, women and families get adequate and equitable access to safe water resources and sanitation through rehabilitation, as well as to much-needed neo-natal and pediatric health care services.

The funding will support UNICEF’s efforts in ensuring the continuity of essential water, sanitation, hygiene, health and nutrition services for the most vulnerable, amid economic hardships and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating the impacts of the protracted crisis in Syria.

“Children and families continue to carry the brunt of 10 years of conflict in Syria, interrupting their access to basic services and affecting their wellbeing,” says UNICEF's Representative in Syria, Mr. Bo Viktor Nylund. “We thank the people and the Government of Japan for their contribution that will enable thousands of people in East Ghouta to benefit from accessing safe drinking water, improved sanitation and hygiene facilities and critical maternal and child health services.”

“Everyone is entitled to a decent and respectful life, and the people of East Ghouta are no exception,” says Mr. Akira Endo, Special Coordinator for Syria and Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Syria. “Seeing the severe destruction and inhumane conditions in which the returnees and people of East Ghouta are living, the Government of Japan proceeds with its efforts to provide access to clean drinking water and respectful hygiene facilities, which will have a positive impact on the physical and psychological well-being of thousands of people”.

Since 2017, the Government of Japan has provided more than USD 60 million of funding to support children and families in Syria through UNICEF’s interventions.

