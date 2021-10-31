The Government of Finland Contributes EUR€ 3 Million to Support UNICEF’s No Lost Generation Initiative in Syria

More than 3,800 vulnerable girls and boys to benefit from quality learning means and 1,600 children with disabilities from access to education and basic services

The Government of Finland has contributed EUR€ 3 million building on its previous support to UNICEF’s No Lost Generation initiative in Syria. The funding will strengthen the access of more than 3,800 girls and boys to a safe learning environment through school rehabilitation and help those out of school or at risk of dropping out to resume their learning via supportive learning programmes. At least 1,600 children with disabilities will also benefit from enhanced opportunities to quality learning and basic services.

The new grant is a renewed commitment by Finland and UNICEF to helping the most vulnerable children in Syria, including children with disabilities, realize their fundamental right to education.

“More than a decade into the devastating conflict in Syria, too many children are still missing out on their learning,” says UNICEF Representative in Syria, Mr. Bo Viktor Nylund. “This generous funding by the Government of Finland, supporting UNICEF’s education interventions and access of children with disabilities to basic services, is substantial to helping the children take the lead on building a brighter future for themselves. We are thankful for this continued cooperation with Finland.”

“The crisis in Syria impacts the most vulnerable children and their families. It is necessary to address wellbeing of children in a comprehensive manner to secure their right to education and to prevent violence against children”, says Ms. Tarja Fernández, Chargée d’Affaires of Finland to Syria. Finland is committed partner to UNICEF, and education is one of Finland’s key priorities in the region, as well as globally.

Since 2017, the Government of Finland has provided EUR€ 5.5 million of funding to support children and families in Syria through UNICEF’s interventions.